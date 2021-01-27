While the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election will probably rank in most people’s minds as the top stories nationally in 2020, Butts County had its own fair share of top local stories during the last 12 months, including pandemic-related news.
The Progress-Argus is presenting a four-part series on the top story for each week of 2020, along with honorable mentions, based on the opinions of the staff. The Jan. 6 edition had the months of January-March, Jan. 13 had April-June, Jan. 20 had July-September, and this week ends the series with October-December. The Progress-Argus hopes you have enjoyed this look back at 2020.
October 2020
♦ October 7 (Our annual Read Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness issue)
No pity party for this Jackson grandma
Looking in a mirror at her bald head, Tami Whitaker siad she would sometimes have herself a “pity party.” But the party was short-lived whenever she thought about the little special needs children she taught and what they had to go through every day.
♦ Honorable mention
Diagnosis ‘came out of the blue’ for coach
♦ Honorable mention
Lending a hand: Quilt raffle raises $200 to fight cancer
♦ October 14
Two in a row! Jackson wins second Area 2-AAA Region title in volleyball
Two in a row! The Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team clinched their second Area 2-AAA Region Championship Oct. 8, defeating arch rival Pike County 3-0 in the JHS gym. The Lady Devils have not been defeated in region play for the last two years.
♦ Honorable mention
A large family: ‘We Run Jackson’ bringing community together through running
♦ October 21
Schools get $3.9 million literacy grant
The Butts County School System has been awarded a $3,917,325 L4GA (Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading in Georgia) grant to support literacy in the community for the next five years. Plans for the grant, which equals $783,465 a year for five years, include a book a month for children ages birth to 5 years, providing every teacher with a classroom library, and developing a library on wheels — the BCSS Express — to take books and technology out into the county.
♦ October 28
Good prep keeps lines in Butts County short, sweet
While record-breaking numbers of voters heading to the polls early in Georgia and elsewhere in the nation have spawned horror stories of extremely long lines and waits of seven hours or more at some locations, thanks to advance preparation, voters in Butts County have had to wait 17 minutes or less to cast their ballots.
November 2020
♦ November 4
Opposition grows to proposed rock quarry as developer submits rezoning request
Even as a developer has submitted paperwork for a rezoning request and special use permit for a proposed rock quarry in the northeast end of Butts County, opposition to the proposal is growing. Not only is the Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry, a group made up of local citizens, opposed to the quarry, but the Henry County Water Authority has also expressed its opposition to the proposal.
♦ Honorable mention
The final four: Candidates for Butts County Manager announced
♦ Honorable mention
Butts County Chamber of Commerce names new Executive Director and Associate Director
♦ November 11
This day belongs to them: Wet weather doesn’t stop Jackson from honoring its veterans at annual ceremony
Wet weather didn’t stop a small crowd from turning out for Jackson’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony and 2020 Plaque Dedication at the Veterans Memorial Park Saturday morning. This year’s program honored a total of 21 veterans.
♦ Honorable mention
Butts County falls solidly Republican in all but one local race
♦ November 18
Jackson High School has highest graduation rate since at least 2012
Butts County Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson had some good news for the Board of Education at their Nov. 10 meeting — Jackson High School’s 2020 graduation rate was 87.76%, the highest graduation rate since at least 2012, and almost 4 percentage points higher than the state rate. In terms of the number of students who graduated, out of a class size of 237 students, 208 of them graduated.
♦ Honorable mention
Royal Red Devils: Whitney Farmer named Homecoming Queen; Gavin Glass named King
♦ Honorable mention
Brad Johnson expected to be named the next Butts County Manager
♦ November 25
MasterBrand Cabinets opening hub in Butts County, creating nearly 400 jobs
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Tuesday that MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. will make a significant and long-term investment in opening a southeastern U.S. manufacturing and distribution hub near the city of Jackson in Butts County, creating nearly 400 jobs.
December 2020
♦ December 2
Can-A-Thon, Indian Springs Tour of Homes on tap, Reverse Christmas Parade canceled
Two Christmas traditions will continue this week, but a different take on a third tradition has been cancelled. The city of Jackson and the Salvation Army are kicking off the 2020 Can-A-Thon and Food Drive with a different look this year, accepting monetary donations only. The Butts County Historical Society’s annual Holiday Extravaganza Historic Tour of Homes in the Village at Indian Springs and Lighting of the Village will be Dec. 5-6, from 1-5 p.m. each day. But the Reverse Christmas Parade set for Dec. 5 at Butts County Parks and Recreation has been cancelled.
♦ December 9
Jackson increasing garbage fees for residential, commercial customers
Residents and businesses in the city of Jackson will see an increase in their garbage pick up rates beginning in January 2021, following approval of the increase by the Jackson City Council at their Nov. 13 meeting. Residential customers who have been paying $10 a month will see an increase to $10.50 a month. Commercial customers who have been paying $20 a month will see an increase to $21 a month.
♦ Honorable mention
Jackson gets highest mark on audit for sixth consecutive year
♦ December 16
BOE OKs calling for March E-SPLOST vote
The Butts County Board of Education unanimously approved a referendum and resolution calling for a vote by the public on Mar. 16, 2021 on the school system’s 6th ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax). If approved by voters, ESPLOST 6 will continue the 1% sales tax currently scheduled to end on June 30, 2022 and extend it on to June 30, 2027. The vote came at the BOE’s Dec. 8 meeting.
♦ Honorable mention
Jackson girls, boys basketball players in quarantine after opposing players test positive for COVID-19
♦ December 23
Homeowners seeking injunction to keep proposed rock quarry from operating
Five residents who have homes and businesses adjacent or near property owned by companies Tussahaw Reserves, LLC, and Keys Ferry, which want to build a rock quarry in northwest Butts County, are suing the companies, claiming the quarry would cause irreparable damage to their properties, and seeking an injunction aqainst the operation of the proposed quarry.
♦ Honorable mention
Community mourning passing of Bob Ryan
♦ Honorable mention
Butts County man among three people killed in accident Dec. 18
♦ December 30
Early voting turnout for runoffs in county down; early voting ends at 5 p.m. today
While other counties in Georgia are reporting record turnouts of early voters for the runoff elections on Jan. 5, Butts County is seeing a smaller number of early and mail-in ballots for the runoff. More than 50% of the county’s registered voters cast their ballots early or by mail-in for the November election, and just 33% have done so for the runoffs.
♦ Honorable mention
A little joy: Jackson Police Department, Butts County Leisure Services and Sheriff’s Office spread Christmas cheer
