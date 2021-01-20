While the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election will probably rank in most people’s minds as the top stories nationally in 2020, Butts County had its own fair share of top local stories during the last 12 months, including pandemic-related news.
The Progress-Argus is presenting a four-part series on the top story for each week of 2020, along with honorable mentions, based on the opinions of the staff. The Jan. 6 edition had the months of January-March, and Jan. 13 had April-June. This week is July-September, and the series will end on Jan. 27 with October-December.
July 2020
♦ July 1
Proposed Butts County School System budget will not require a tax millage rate hike
The Butts County Board of Education (BOE) tentatively approved the school system’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (FY2021) budget at a called meeting on June 23. The new budget of $39,952,441 is approximately $500,000 less than the current year budget, and despite a reduction in state funding, will not need a millage rate increase.
♦ Honorable mention
Jackson cracking down on large gatherings
♦ July 8
Parents have two school options for their children: virtual learning or face-to-face
The Butts County School System is asking parents to decide:
A. Do they want their children to continue to be schooled at home in virtual classrooms, similar to what happened in the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic kept schools closed and students at home?
B. Do they want their children to get the traditional face-to-face instruction with teachers in classrooms, albeit with COVID-19 restrictions such as social distancing and possibly face masks?
♦ Honorable mention
GDOT asked to halt work on proposed roundabout
♦ Honorable mention
Hundreds served during food giveaway in Jackson on July 3
♦ July 15
Gathering ordinance approved in Jackson; first test may be upcoming summer fair
The Jackson City Council approved a final reading of an ordinance governing the size of gatherings and requiring a permit for gatherings larger than 50 people, and learned of a summer fair coming to the Exchange Club of Jackson fairgrounds.
♦ July 22
Butts County seeking new county manager: Steve Layson declined to renew contract
With Steve Layson electing not to renew his contract, and with a unanimous vote to change title of the top appointed official in Butts County government from “county administrator” to “county manager,” the Board of Commissioners (BOC) laid the groundwork at their July 13 meeting to begin searching for a new county manager.
♦ Honorable mention
30% of students will start in virtual classrooms when Butts County schools open on Aug. 4
♦ July 29
Butts County moves start of school back to Aug. 17; will start with virtual learning only
The Butts County Board of Education voted unanimously in a called meeting July 23 to move the opening of school back two weeks from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, and to begin at least the first two weeks of school with all students remaining at home in virtual learning.
♦ Honorable mention
‘We have persevered’: Jackson High Class of 2020 finally gets a live graduation
August 2020
♦ August 5
Meth trafficking investigation culminates with two arrests by Butts County Sheriff’s Office
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) culminated a two-month investigation into the alleged trafficking of methamphetamine through four counties with the arrests of Andy Kirk Davis of Eatonton and Jessie Colt Hannah of Covington.
♦ August 12
Butts County preparing for students starting school at home on Aug. 17
When the Butts County school year opens on Monday, Aug. 17, students will be learning from home for the first 15 school days, and the school system is doing all it can to provide students a quality distance education.
♦ Honorable mention
More than 190 dogs rescued from home
♦ August 19
After alleged complaints, 82-year-old mural in Jackson Post Office may be taken down
A mural that has graced the walls of the post offices in Jackson for 80 years is now covered in black plastic and may be coming down after alleged complaints were made about its subject.
♦ Honorable mention
School year begins digitally: First day not the norm thanks to COVID-19, but goes well in Butts County
♦ Honorable mention
Police clear Ingles store after second bomb threat in two days
♦ August 26
Quarry proposed for 462 acres on Jack Maddox Bridge Road
A proposal for a granite quarry on 462 acres near Fincherville Road and Jack Maddox Bridge Road on the north side of Butts County came before the Development Authority of Butts County at their meeting on Aug. 14.
♦ Honorable mention
Limited seating: Numbers of fans in the stands at Red Devil Hill will be reduced
September 2020
♦ September 2
Questions remain unanswered about fate of mural at Jackson Post Office
The fate of the mural that had been on display on the walls of the post offices in Jackson for 80 years remains up in the air as the United States Postal Service (USPS) has not responded to questions about why the mural was covered or what will become of it.
♦ Honorable mention
The start of a sport: 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the return of high school football to Jackson
♦ Honorable mention
Increase in COVID-19 cases include commission chairman
♦ September 9
Green space: Jackson City Council studying concept drawings for play and passive parks
Between purchasing a piece of property for a future passive park, and looking over concept drawings for two other parks, the Jackson City Council is looking after the recreational needs of small children and older adults.
♦ Honorable mention
Post Office mural is a reminder of how far Blacks have come, says Rev. Barlow
♦ Honorable mention
Butts County students returned to in-person education Sept. 8
♦ September 16
Jackson receives $750K CDBG grant to complete Pepperton improvements
The city of Jackson has been awarded a 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $750,000 from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA). This is the third grant the city has received from DCA since 2016. The grant will complete the water and sewer infrastructure work in Pepperton, and will also be used to repave the streets in the neighborhood after it was determined that the final phase of the water and sewer work would come in under budget.
♦ September 23
Jackson cancels Fall Festival, Christmas Parade
“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” is one of the most famous newspaper editorials, penned in 1897 in by Francis Pharcellus Church in response to a letter to the editor from eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon. But while there may be a Santa Claus, he won’t be making an appearance in the annual Christmas Parade, as the Jackson City Council voted 3-2 on Sept. 15 to cancel the parade and the Fall Festival, and limit participation in the Veterans Day ceremony, due to COVID-19 concerns.
♦ Honorable mention
Petition presented to remove statue of Confederate soldier
♦ Honorable mention
Red Devil football suspended after coach tests positive; contact tracing underway to determine players’ exposure
♦ September 30
County ‘closely monitoring the activity’ on site of proposed rock quarry, says Crumbley
With “Stop The Rock Quarry” signs springing up all around the north end of the county, Butts County Commissioner Russ Crumbley sought at the BOC meeting on Sept. 14 to ease the public’s mind about a granite quarry in the area that has been proposed.
♦ Honorable mention
Jackson High School transitions to virtual learning for 10 days
