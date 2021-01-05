While the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election will probably rank in most people’s minds as the top stories nationally in 2020, Butts County had its own fair share of top local stories during the last 12 months, including pandemic-related news.
The Progress-Argus is presenting a four-part series on the top story for each week of 2020, along with a few honorable mentions, based on the opinions of the staff. This week will be the months of January-March, followed by April-June, July-September, and ending with October-December.
January 2020
♦ Jan. 1
Giant step forward: Henderson School Alumni Association Trust purchases Henderson School property
The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust took a giant and jubilant step forward on Dec. 17 by becoming the owner of the Henderson School property. The ultimate goal for the 20-acre campus is for it to become the home of the Boys and Girls Club of Butts County, and also to become a community workforce development center.
♦ Jan. 8
Deputy arrested during drug investigation
A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy is among six people arrested by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office following a two-month drug investigation. Deputy Paul “Nick” Stewart, 34, of Jackson, was arrested on Jan. 4 and is facing charges of possession of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substances with intent to distribute, and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
♦ Jan. 15
BOC passes emergency declaration for intersection funds
Last minute changes required by the Georgia Department of Transportation to the intersection of Ga. Highway 16 and Jackson Road/Windy Lane may soon be underway thanks to a declaration of emergency unanimously approved by the Butts County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 13. The declaration will allow County Manager Steve Layson to free up county and state funds needed to complete the work.
♦ Jan. 22
Car chase reaches speeds of 118 mph
A driver allegedly led Butts County deputies on a chase reaching speeds of up to 118 miles per hour on England Chapel Road on Jan. 10 while his passenger allegedly tossed suspected methamphetamine out the window. The driver, Marcus Antwan North, 19 of Rex, and the passenger, Jeremy Allen Barnes, 36, of Hogansville, were taken into custody after a deputy performed a successful PIT maneuver near Ga. Hwy. 16, spinning the vehicle off the road and ending the chase. They are facing numerous charges.
♦ Jan. 29
Blaze kills boy: 12-year-old was visiting to celebrate his birthday
A space heater in a rear bedroom is believed to be the cause of a house fire on Jan. 26 on Ga. Hwy. 42 South in which Aiden McNutt, 12, perished, and his sister, Navaeh Lockard, 16, was severely burned. Aiden did not live in the home, but was visiting from Newton County to celebrate his birthday with his mother and sister.
February 2020
♦ Feb. 5
County audit shows decrease in assets: Auditor says it’s beyond county’s control
Butts County ended fiscal year 2019 with a decrease of $4.1 million in total assets. But county auditor Rae Johnston of Haisten and Johnston told the Board of Commissioners at their Jan. 13 meeting that a large majority of the decrease is pension liability, which is beyond control of the BOC.
♦ Feb. 12
Above and beyond: Jackson firefighters honored for efforts to save young boy, girl
Three Jackson Fire Department firefighters were honored by the Jackson City Council Feb. 4 for their efforts to rescue a young boy from a burning house on Jan. 26 and for providing medical treatment for his badly burned sister until EMS arrived. Aiden McNutt, 12, died following a fire at a house at 1513 Ga. Highway 42 South. His sister, Naveah, 13, was badly burned. Jackson Fire Department Engine 11 arrived on scene and firefighters Ed Marcus Roddy, Tyler Ledford and Lenny Rivers performed a search and rescue mission to find Aiden.
♦ Feb. 19
Three sentenced to life in prison in Traxx shooting
Three defendants convicted in the December 2018 fatal shooting of Decoby Barlow of Jackson in the parking lot of Traxx Lounge in McDonough have each been sentenced to life in prison. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian J. Amero handed down the sentences for Colton Jerrod Sims, 30, of Flovilla; Jalon Dante Edwards, 29 of Sweetwater, Ala.; and Monte Glover Jr., 29, of McDonough after a jury found them guilty on Feb. 14 of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
♦ Feb. 26
Shining stars: Connor LaChappelle named 2020 STAR Student; Bill Glass chosen as STAR Teacher
Connor LaChappelle, the son of Jason and Laura LaChappelle, was named the 2020 STAR Student at Jackson High School on Feb. 20. LaChappelle named Bill Glass as his STAR Teacher.
March 2020
♦ March 4
Seleb retiring after 32 years with Water Authority
After 32 years as General Manager of the Butts County Water Authority, Marcie R. Seleb will retire on March 14. Seleb was the Water Authority Board’s first employee and was charged with the task of establishing what has evolved today as Butts County, City of Flovilla, City of Jackson, and City of Jenkinsburg Water & Sewer Authority.
♦ March 11
SPLOST at work: Jenkinsburg holds dedication ceremony for new fire truck
Jenkinsburg held a dedication ceremony March 3 for its new E-One Freightliner Rescue Pumper, which replaces a 1996 E-One pumper truck. The total cost of the truck is $268,387. The city will sue SPLOST funds to make an initial down payment of $50,000 and the remaining $218,387 will be financed as a rate of 3.52%.
♦ March 18
Kemp orders schools closed until March 31
The Butts County School System closed schools March 16-18 out of concern for COVID-19. Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said they were going to make a decision on March 18 whether or not to remain closed for a longer period of time, but Governor Brian Kemp made that decision for them on March 16 when he ordered all public schools close from March 18-31.
♦ Honorable Mention:
Show of support: Community shows support as Flovilla 5k raises more than $5,200 for family
♦ March 25
City of Jackson orders curfew, restaurants to close dine-in
With the number of confirmed cases in Butts County doubling from 2 to 4 since March 21, and based on recommendations from Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin has strengthened an executive order issued on March 21 to include a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on March 25 and ended April 7. Pippin’s original order required all restaurants within city limits to close their dining rooms, including patios, beginning March 22 at 3 p.m. Restaurants may continue to serve food via delivery service, take-out, drive-thru, and curbside. Pippin updated the order to allow restaurants licensed to serve beer and wine on-premises to sell unopened bottles for off-premises consumption along with take-out orders.
♦ Honorable Mention:
Top honor: Rudy Mangham named Butts County Citizen of the Year
