ELON, N.C. – Former Jackson High School standout softball player and Elon University alumni Tomeka Watson Bryant has been named to the 2021 class of Elon University Athletics' Sports Hall of Fame.
Watson, who graduated from Jackson in 2009, was the starting pitcher for the Lady Devils all four years and led them to the state playoffs. During the 2008 season, Watson had 50 hits out of 96 at bats, including 19 doubles, nine homeruns, 36 runs, and 39 runs batted in. She was named to the AAA All Region team each year since JHS moved to AAA in her sophomore year.
Watson accepted a full scholarship to play for the Elon University Phoenix softball team. Her Hall of Fame nomination reads:
"Tomeka Watson, Softball, 2010-13
"The first All-American in program history and the first Elon athletics female to receive All-American laurels at the Division I level, Watson concluded her career as Phoenix's all-time career in many categories. She is the school-record career leader in hits (258) and runs (161) while also ranking second in career batting average (.337), home runs (34), RBI (125) and stolen bases (100).
"As a freshman, the Jackson, Ga. native was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year in 2010 while helping the Phoenix win a school-record 38 games. Elon would go on to capture the SoCon Tournament title to earn its first berth to the NCAA Tournament. Watson was a four-time All-SoCon honoree culminating with her first team honors as a senior in 2013 after she led the conference in five categories including batting average (.419), slugging percentage (.768), on-base percentage (.511), hits (65) and stolen bases (25). She also tied a then-NCAA record with a home run in six straight games. Watson would also become a 2013 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Mideast All-Region first team selection which led to her becoming a third team All-American by the NFCA."
Watson joins Matt Garner '04 (baseball), and Danielle Mills '09 (women's golf) in the Hall of Fame's 51st class.
Tomeka Watson Bryant now lives in Mississippi and works for the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. She is the daughter of Tommy and Daphne Watson of Jackson.
The 51st class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday, Nov. 6. The trio will also be honored at the Elon football game against Villanova later that day.
