Nine-year-old gymnast Presleigh Stephens of Jackson scored two perfect 10s on vault and floor during the AAU Gymnastics Southern Regional Championship held in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., May 12-14.
Pam Gasaway, one of Stephens’ coaches for Rec Force Gymnastics, says scoring two perfect 10s is extremely rare and “unheard of.” Presleigh finished in the top three ahead of more than 1,200 gymnasts from eight states at the regional competition. Her All-Around score was 39.600.
She and her teammates train at the Butts County Recreation Department where Rec Force Gymnastics holds their classes. The team is also coached by Cherilynn Paris and Jesse Turner.
Stephens has studied gymnastics with Rec Force for the past two years.
“She’s kinda moved up really quickly,” said her mother. “She was tumbling at first and now as she’s advanced she’s skipped over bronze and is now in silver for the next season.”
Stephens practices three days a week for three hours, which is a commitment for her and her mother.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“It’s a very huge commitment, and it’s time consuming,” said Priscilla Stephens. “I’ve learned to do my business while I’m there with her practicing. And, we travel all over the state for competitions, but it’s worth it.”
Stephens loves watching her daughter set goals and achieve them.
“As a parent, you hope they stay that way; set their goals and accomplish them, fall and keep getting up,” she said. “She is one determined child.”
At home, the Stephens’ bonus room has been converted into a gymnastics room.
“I see her feet in the air, way more than I see her head, She’s always walking around doing round offs. She’s determined, and she loves it,” said Priscilla Stephens of her daughter. “She says she’s going to do gymnastics in college and then go on to the Olympics. She’s a perfectionist, and this is a way for her to funnel that and she can excel individually.”
The daughter of Lee Stephens and Priscilla Stephens, Presleigh is a rising fourth-grader at Rock Springs Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.