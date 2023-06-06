PStephens.jpeg

Presleigh Stephens, 9, scored two perfect 10s at the AAU Gymnastics Southern Regional Championship held in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. May 12-14.

 Photo courtesy Rec Force Gymnastics

Nine-year-old gymnast Presleigh Stephens of Jackson scored two perfect 10s on vault and floor during the AAU Gymnastics Southern Regional Championship held in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., May 12-14.

Pam Gasaway, one of Stephens’ coaches for Rec Force Gymnastics, says scoring two perfect 10s is extremely rare and “unheard of.” Presleigh finished in the top three ahead of more than 1,200 gymnasts from eight states at the regional competition. Her All-Around score was 39.600.

