In what may be one of the biggest election years in a while, with a host of candidates running for local and state elected posts, plus a presidential election, Butts County is seeing a change in elections directors, as Avery "Ava" Smith has retired after 43 years with elections. But don't worry. Tina Lunsford has everything under control as the new elections director.
Lunsford comes from Henry County, where she worked in elections for 13 years and was elections director for the last five years. But she is no stranger to Butts County.
"We moved to Butts County when I was a baby, and I went to elementary school here," Lunsford said. "Then we moved to McDonough. We now live in Locust Grove, but we're fixing to sell our house and move back to Jackson."
Lunsford said after having to handle the administrative duties of dealing with one of the fastest growing counties in Georgia, that she was ready for a change.
"Henry County has gotten so large. There are almost 180,000 registered voters, and I miss the interaction with the voters," she said. "It was more attend a meeting here, go to this meeting, read this report, and I love interactions with people. My family has grown up and I decided it was time to take a step back and get back to what I really enjoy."
Lunsford should have a few less headaches to deal with in Butts, which has one polling location and just 16,477 registered voters. But with the state going to new polling equipment, she has hit the ground running in preparation for the election season, which begins March 2 with early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary on March 24. Her first job was to expand the voting area in the county administration building.
"Because there are so many different components to the new voting equipment, we needed more space," Lunsford said. "So they are moving the counter back so there is more room in the voting area. We hope to have 16 of the new voting machines."
Her second goal is to familiarize the voting public with the new voting equipment.
"We've done a demonstration at Partners for Smart Growth," she said. "We've been reaching out feelers into the community to go out. We're going to be going to the Senior Center. And we have the equipment set up, so anybody can drop in. The more opportunities that voters have a chance to come in and try the equipment before Election Day, everybody will be winners, because it is going to take some time."
The new equipment is similar to the previous ones in that voters will still use touch screen voting to mark their ballots. But it differs in that once they have finished voting, a paper ballot will be printed out for them to view and check their votes. If they realize they made a mistake in their voting or change their mind, the paper ballot will be marked as spoiled and they can vote again, and again receive another paper ballot showing how they voted. The spoiled ballot will be saved.
"We have to account for any ballots printed, whether they are spoiled or correct," Lunsford said. "The ballots have to be kept for two years."
Once they are satisfied with their votes, voters then take the voter card from the ballot marking device and carry it and their paper ballot to the scanner. A poll worker will take the card and the voter will insert their printed paper ballot into the scanner and watch as their official ballot is cast.
"Until the voter actually scans the paper ballot in, they have not voted," Lunsford noted. "It will take voters a couple of elections to get used to it, but I think they will actually like being able to hold and physically look at their ballots."
Early voting for the Presidential Primary Election begins on March 2. Other elections coming up include the General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election on May 19, and the General Election and Special Election on Nov. 3.
Lunsford said they are still looking for civic-minded volunteers to work on the election days. Anyone interested in assisting can call the elections office at 770-775-8202.
