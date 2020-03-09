U.S. Navy Chief Timothy Thurman will be promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Two on April 1. Thurman has been in the Navy for 16 years. Thurman is a native of Jackson and the son of Martha Henderson and James Thurman. He contributes his success to hard work and support from his community. A ceremony for his accomplishment will be held April 4 at 2 p.m. at Indian Springs State Park.
