Jackson High School seniors hoping to receive a scholarship are running out of time to get their applications in for a number of available scholarships. Applications are available at the Jackson High School Counselor’s Office unless otherwide noted.
• The Walter Carmichael Memorial Scholarship for $1,000. Applications due May 1.
• The Millard and Mary Frances Daniel Technical College Scholarship for a Jackson High School 2022 graduate who has been accepted to a Trade or Technical College. Applications due May 6.
• Operation Keep Going Inc. Applications due May 6.
• The Millard and Mary Frances Daniel 4-H Club Scholarship. Must have been an active Butts County 4-H Club member in grades 9-12. Applications due May 6 and are available at the Butts County 4-H Office at the Butts County Recreation Department.
• The Neiron Ball Legacy 2 Scholarship for $1,158 (athletes only). Applications due May 10.
• David Fletcher Memorial Scholarship for $1,500. Applications due May 13.
• Jackson Butts County NAACP Scholarship, Applications due May 13.
• The Bozeman Family Scholarship. Applications due May 18.
