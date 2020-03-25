Tim Broyles State Farm in Jackson participates in the State Farm Quotes for Good program. Broyles picks a different organization in Jackson each month and donates $5 per insurance quote to them. For February, they donated $140 to Butts Mutts. Left to right are Tim Broyles, Customer Relations Representative Alexus Jones, and Linda Godin of Butts Mutts.
