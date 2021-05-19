The Butts County Board of Education has approved Tiffany Flanders to be the Principal of Daughtry Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year. Flanders will replace Brent Watts, who is transitioning to Human Resources Director at Central Office.
Flanders has served as Assistant Principal of Whit Davis Elementary School in Clarke County for the past four years. Prior to her role as Assistant Principal, Flanders was an elementary teacher and served as a Head Start Educational Specialist.
Flanders holds an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Policy, and a Bachelors and Masters degree in Early Childhood Education all from the University of Georgia.
“We are excited to have Ms. Flanders and her family join us in Butts County,” said Dr. Todd Simpson, Superintendent. “Ms. Flanders brings a strong instructional background and has demonstrated success in engaging students and staff in innovative instructional practices. She is going to be a tremendous asset to our team.”
Flanders will officially begin her role as Principal on July 1.
