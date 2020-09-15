Jackson High School has released its plan on how many fans will be allowed in the stands at Red Devil Hill for football games due to social distancing requirements and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia High School Association has “strongly recommended” some procedures for game day, but left it up to the individual school systems to make the final decisions.
With Red Devil Hill having a capacity of 3,000 spectators, the Butts County School System will allow no more than 1/3 of that amount, about 1,000 fans, into the five home games on the schedule. Many of those fans will be related to the students involved in the contests.
All student participants and coaches (band members, football players, and cheerleaders) will be given a code from their head coach or director that will allow that student to buy two tickets. The student may give their code to family members or friends. This code was sent out on Friday, Sept. 11. All tickets will be $10.50. All spectators will need to display the barcode that will be sent to their email for checking in purposes at the gate.
All members of the opposing football team and their football staff will be given a code that will allow them to purchase two tickets to the game. No visiting band members or cheerleaders will be allowed to participate.
There will be no in-person ticket sales at Red Devil Hill. Fans wanting to attend the games must purchase their tickets online ahead of time.
Fans wanting to insure that they are able to get into all the games are urged to purchase reserve tickets. Reserve tickets are being sold by Carole Lunsford, and cost $75, which covers all five home games for the varsity squad, and also the home games of the junior varsity.
The ticket assures the purchaser of one parking spot in the reserved lot and seating in the middle two sections of the home side of Red Devil Hill. The normal red reserved seats will not be utilized due to the lack of ability to socially distance those seated in that section. The maximum amount of reserved tickets that can be sold is 220.
Carole Lunsford can be contacted at LunsfordC@bcssk12.org.
Any general admission tickets left will be sold online through whollytickets.com. All tickets will be $10.50. All spectators will need to display the barcode that will be sent to their email for checking in purposes at the gate.
Due to social distancing and the need to spread out, the Jackson High band will sit on the visitor’s side and play towards the home stands.
All spectators are asked to wear a face covering while transitioning in and out of the stadium, while visiting the restrooms, and while visiting the concession stands.
When sitting, please sit with your group and seat yourself with social distancing in mind.
Concessions will be sold while keeping social distancing and face coverings in mind. Fans will be able to pay for concessions at the stands with cash.
Because of the limited seating, the Red Devil football games will be streamed live. For those that want to watch from the comfort of your own home you can purchase an online ticket for $10.00. Jackson High School is not responsible for the actual streaming of the event or any technical difficulties. The link and directions will be uploaded on the Jackson High social media pages and school website.
