JACKSON — Tickets for the May 20 Jackson-Butts County Art of the Garden Tour will be available starting April 8, at the following outlets: Collier’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, 1351 Georgia Highway 16; Jackson-Butts County Library, 436 East College Street; Gold Lion Farm, 22 N. Mulberry Street; and Mark’s Lawn and Garden, 2640 High Falls Road.
Tickets are $20 and will also be available from any Arts Council member. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.buttschamber.com for an extra fee of $2.50.
Tickets are packaged with expanded descriptions of each garden, names of the local artists who will be at each garden, and GPS information for each garden.
Tours on May 20th will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. The 2023 tour, named Gardeners and Their Land, will offer five private gardens. Each garden will also feature local artists working and/or displaying their work.
“These gardens are very different from last year’s gardens, but each is just as beautiful and inspiring in its own way,” said Garden Tour Chair Janie Carmichael. “Two gardens feature in-town lots with amazing plant varieties and quantities. Three tour gardens are west of the city of Jackson, one located in Stark, one on Yellow Water Creek, and one on a 55-acre former dairy farm. We decided on five gardens, rather than six this year in order to give everyone time to explore each garden given the extra driving time.”
Carmichael said that Haley and Carson Browning, Kenneth and Sandra Thurston, Claire Pierce, Eva Sherrill, and Katherine Carmichael are offering to share their gardens with visitors on May 20.
The Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts presents its garden tour this year with help from the Mimosa, Cherokee, and Azalea Garden Clubs, and with the financial support of these local sponsors:
At the Rose level — Central Georgia EMC; Smith, Welch, Webb and White; and Whitaker Builders Supply.
At the Azalea level — AC Grading and AWI Trucking.
At the Hydrangea level — American Woodmark, Century 21 Crowe Realty, Dauset Trails, Elizabeth Carter, Fresh Air Barbecue, and the Yard Stop.
At the Camellia level — Adams-Briscoe Seed Company, Ameris Bank, Bunny’s Nest, Southern Readymix LLC, and Wilson Bros Gardens.
Watch the pages of the Jackson Progress-Argus for more information about specific gardens and working artists who will be stationed at each one.
Facebook: The Jackson-Buts County Council for the Arts
Instagram: JacksonArtCouncil
For specific questions call: 770-715-9352.
