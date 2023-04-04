JACKSON — Tickets for the May 20 Jackson-Butts County Art of the Garden Tour will be available starting April 8, at the following outlets: Collier’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, 1351 Georgia Highway 16; Jackson-Butts County Library, 436 East College Street; Gold Lion Farm, 22 N. Mulberry Street; and Mark’s Lawn and Garden, 2640 High Falls Road.

Tickets are $20 and will also be available from any Arts Council member. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.buttschamber.com for an extra fee of $2.50.

