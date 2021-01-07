Jackson and Mary Persons have their "Backyard Brawl" in football, and on Friday night, the Lady Devils and Red Devils will host their biggest rivals in what could be called the "Backcourt Brawl" in basketball. Unfortunately, due to current COVID-19 case numbers, the number of fans able to watch the game will be limited.
Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said based on the community spread of the coronavirus, access to games will be restricted.
"Mr. Rustin (JHS Principal Will Rustin) and I spoke about limiting access to our contests to just the parents of the players," Simpson said. "We're going to try to work with families the best we can, but in all likelihood we're going to have to restrict admittance to games to just two tickets per player for both our players and the visiting teams as well."
Online ticket sales will not be utilized for future home basketball games until further notice beginning with the Jackson/Mary Persons game Friday night.
Each "rostered" student-athlete will be allowed to purchase two tickets at the door. Patrons will submit the name of their student-athlete at the door and gate workers will mark the names off in a "Will Call" style format.
No walk-up fans will be allowed to purchase tickets for the games.
Simpson added that the school system is doing its best to give student-athletes a chance to compete in their chosen sports during the pandemic.
"We're going to try to press forward," he said. "Obviously we've got to be really careful. We just have wrestling and basketball going on right now, which fortunately deal with a smaller group of students than football.
"We are trying to press forward with just those contests that are necessary for the seasons. There might be some postponements of non-region contests, things like that, and just trying to keep our focus on those region games, if possible.
"We want to continue to allow our teams to compete, but we want to do it in a safe way, and just where we are now with our community numbers, it's just going to be necessary for us to really tighten it down."
