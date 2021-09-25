The Jackson Police are looking for three male suspects who were involved in a dispute Thursday night when shots were fired near an apartment complex. No one was injured in the incident.
According to a news release, Jackson Police responded to a "shots fired" call just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the area of Dover Ridge Apartments and Viewpoint Drive. When officers got arrived, witnesses said they saw people shooting.
Investigators determined three men with guns were involved in fights when several shots were fired. The men ran away before officers got there. Some property was damaged.
Investigators say they know the identities of the three suspects and have felony warrants for their arrest.
