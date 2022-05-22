Curtis Dickerson.jpg
Curtis Dickerson successfully steals 3rd against ELCA this season when the 3rd baseman couldn't handle the throw from the catcher. Dickerson, alongwith Camden Miner and Austin Lyle, were named to the 2-AAA All-Region teams.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

Three Jackson Red Devil baseball players have been named to the 2-AAA All-Region teams.

Coach Ryan Duffey said it is a big deal when the other coaches in the region take note of opposing players.

“On May 6, all head baseball coaches from our region met to decide on All Region teams,” said Duffey. “The Red Devils had two selected and one honorable mention. This is a huge honor. As their coaches we know their abilities, but when other coaches notice your talent that is something you hang your hat on.”

Chosen were:

•  1st Team - Camden Miner

* 2nd Team - Curtis Dickerson

• Honorable Mention - Austin Lyle

