Three Jackson Red Devil baseball players have been named to the 2-AAA All-Region teams.
Coach Ryan Duffey said it is a big deal when the other coaches in the region take note of opposing players.
“On May 6, all head baseball coaches from our region met to decide on All Region teams,” said Duffey. “The Red Devils had two selected and one honorable mention. This is a huge honor. As their coaches we know their abilities, but when other coaches notice your talent that is something you hang your hat on.”
Chosen were:
• 1st Team - Camden Miner
* 2nd Team - Curtis Dickerson
• Honorable Mention - Austin Lyle
