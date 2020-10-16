Butts County will soon be home to a specialized residential treatment center for adopted youth and their families, thanks to the approval of a special use permit by the Board of Commissioners at a called meeting on Oct. 14.
Three Points Center, LLC, has purchased 376 acres at the end of Nathan Thaxton Road (the old Bill Plemons property) for their east coast treatment center. Three Points Center opened its first facility in Hurricane, Utah, in 2012. That center will serve the west coast.
At their Sept. 17 meeting, the commissioners heard a presentation from local attorney Tim Haley and Three Points founder Dr. Norm Thibault.
Three Points Center is recognized as the first residential treatment center created specifically for the treatment of adopted teens and their families. Adopted teens can struggle with a variety of issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma, or severely acting out? The center provides specialized treatment for adopted children and their families.
The Butts County center will house a maximum of 45 females ranging in age from 12-17. The average stay for most children is from 12-18 months.
Weekly therapy sessions for the children including individual, group and family therapies, as well as equine therapy. Residential staff is on site and available 24 hours a day.
The center maintains its own educational academy on site, and will not be utilizing the Butts County School System.
Fees for the program are tuition-based, and the center does not receive any federal or state funding.
Thibault said they estimate hiring up to 90 people, including teachers, for the center.
Thibault said they are not planning any major construction on the site, but intend to add onto the old Plemons house for the children, with classrooms and treatment rooms being placed in the old stables. He added they will be installing new fencing and driveways, and estimated a total investment of between $1-$2 million.
Thibault said they had hosted two town hall meetings in the area to address any concerns neighboring property owners might have, and had great responses to their proposal.
The commissioners unanimously approved a text amendment to the county's comprehensive land use plan to allow for camps and treatment centers in A-R zoning.
A public hearing was held for the special use permit that would be required. Bonnie Sanders spoke in favor of the special use and in favor of the residential counseling center. Torrie Tanner, who lives nearby, also spoke in favor of the center and was pleased that the agricultural aspect of the area will be protected. The public hearing then closed with no one in opposition.
Commissioner Joe Brown then made a motion to table the special use permit. Brown said he thought the center would be controversial, but had not received one negative comment about the proposal. He said the only reason he wanted to table the vote was so that the center and count can work out the agreement, and so that county personnel can visit the center in Utah to get a better idea of the program. The vote to table the permit was unanimous.
The commissioners held a called meeting on Oct. 14 to reconsider the permit. A Butts County Sheriff's Lieutenant who visited the site in Utah presented a favorable report. The board then unanimously approved the special use to allow camps in A-R zoning and an agreement with Three Points that will allow them to move forward with their plans.
