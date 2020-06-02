Six days from now, probably around 8:30 p.m or a little after, Butts County residents will know who will be the Clerk of Courts, Coroner, and Board of Education District 4 representative beginning in January 2021. Those three local seats will be decided in the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 9.
The elections of a new Clerk of Superior Court and Coroner will be decided on the Republican ballot, as no Democrats qualified for those positions, and the Non-Partisan race for the Board of Education District 4 post will also be decided.
♦ Clerk of Superior Court
Amanda Nix and incumbent Morgan Vereline Ward will face off in the primary. It will be the first election for both candidates. Ward became chief deputy clerk in 2018 after Rhonda W. Smith retired.
♦ Coroner
Wesley Keber and Lacey Annette Prue are running for the position after Ralph Wilson decided not to run for re-election.
♦ BOE District 4
Incumbent Clifford C. Marshall will take on challenger Harrileen Conner for the post on the Non-Partisan ballot.
The voting on those races and others on the ballot, including the Presidential Primary, started several weeks earlier when the state started mailing absentee ballots to the 6.9 million registered voters in Georgia. Those voting by mail must have the ballots in the hands of election officials by the close of polls at 7 p.m. on June 9. They have the option of dropping their absentee ballots in a box set up next to the front door of the Administration Building.
Butts County Elections Supervisor Tina Lunsford said Monday that they mailed out 3,468 absentee ballots and have received 2,300 back, so there are still 1,168 ballots remaining to be turned in.
Lunsford said if a voter changes his or her mind about using the absentee ballot and would rather vote in person, they can do so, but must bring the absentee ballot with them.
“If they don’t, they’ll have to sign an affadavit, then we’ll cancel the outstanding ballot and they’ll be allowed to vote on the voting units.” Lunsford said.
In-person voting began on May 19, and ends Friday, June 5 at 5 p.m. Lunsford said in-person voting has been a little slow, with almost 800 votes cast in three weeks.
For the rest of advanced voting and on June 9, those wanting to cast their ballots will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.
“Everyone will come to the front door of the administration building,” Lunsford said. “If it is a sunny day, they will then be directed to follow the sidewalk to the side door of the building, maintaining the six-foot distancing that is marked on the sidewalk. If it is a rainy day, we will line them up through the center of the building, six feet apart.
“We will have a poll worker with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the door when they come in, and we are going to certainly encourage them to wear the masks and gloves, but it will be voluntary for voters,” Lunsford added. “We will be sanitizing the voting equipment after each voter. We will do what we can to keep everyone safe — voters and our poll workers — without hindering the voting process.”
The plan is to limit the number of people in the election office for voting to 10. There will be two poll workers six feet apart at the county to help two voters check in at a time, six voting machines set up six feet apart, and one scanner.
This will be the first time Butts County voters have a chance to use the new voting machines. The new equipment is similar to the previous ones in that voters will still use touch screen voting to mark their ballots. But it differs in that once they have finished voting, a paper ballot will be printed out for them to view and check their votes. Once they are satisfied with their votes, the voter will insert their printed paper ballot into the scanner and watch as their official ballot is cast.
“We realize this is a long ballot, and a lot of times this will be the voters’ first experience with the new equipment, so there will probably be wait times,” Lunsford said. “But everyone will get to vote.”
Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Administration Building on June 9.
Lunsford predicted that her staff will be through counting votes and have the totals by about 8:30 p.m., thanks to an emergency rule approved by the Georgia Board of Elections on May 18 which allows election officials to start scanning in absentee ballots up to eight days before June 9.
In previous elections, absentee ballots couldn’t be counted until election day, which sometimes delayed the results of races due to the time needed to count the ballots. With the state urging voters to vote by absentee ballot in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, more absentee ballots than usual are expected, and the decision was made to allow them to be opened early.
The rule authorizes county election workers to open and scan absentee ballots in advance, but those votes can’t be counted until polls close at 7 p.m. June 9. Until then, votes will be stored in the memory of optical scanning computers, the same as votes cast in person during early voting.
Lunsford said they plan to start scanning in the absentee ballots on Wednesday, June 3.
On June 9, the count will be done in the elections office in the Administration Building and will be open to the public.
