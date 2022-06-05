Three people were killed and at least 14 others were injured after gunshots rang out in Chattanooga, Tennessee, early Sunday, with some victims struck by bullets and others by fleeing vehicles, according to local police.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub just before 2:45 a.m. local time, Jeremy Eames, a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department, told CNN. Officers found multiple victims when they arrived and began rendering medical aid.
In all, 14 victims were shot while three others were hit by vehicles attempting to flee the scene, Eames said. Among the three deaths, two stemmed from gunshot wounds and one stemmed from injuries sustained after the victim was struck by a vehicle, he said.
Police believe multiple shooters were involved. No suspects are in custody.
A motive for the shooting is unclear, but authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident "in which one or more of the victims were targeted."
