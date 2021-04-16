THOMASTON - Weather permitting, contractors with three major roadway construction projects on Interstate 75 in west central Georgia, included Butts County, will install lane closures this weekend, and for two of the projects the closures will be continuous, extending from Friday evening to early Monday morning. The closures will installed to ensure the safety and efficiency of the work zones.
• In southern metro Atlanta: The location of the lane closures will be from the Interstate 675 split (MP 227) to the Georgia 54 interchange (exit 233) in Morrow. Multiple northbound lane closures will be in effect continually from 8 p.m. Friday evening, Apr. 16 to 6 a.m. Monday morning, Apr. 19. A southbound lane closure will be in effect for: Friday night, Apr. 16 from 8 p.m. to noon Saturday; Saturday night, Apr. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday; and Sunday night, Apr. 18 from 7 p.m. to noon Monday.
• In Monroe County: The location of the lane closures will be from the Interstate 475 junction (MP 177) to the Georgia 42 interchange (exit 188) in Forsyth. Multiple northbound lane closures will be in effect continually from 9 p.m. Friday evening, Apr. 16 to 6 a.m. Monday morning, Apr. 19. In addition, as the teams approach exit ramps they will close them for paving. These include exits 181, 183, 186 and 187. The crews will install a detour to maneuver traffic around the exit ramp closures.
• Monroe, Lamar and Butts counties: Another project located to the north of this one, on Interstate 75 from the Georgia 42 interchange to the Georgia 36 interchange in Butts County will have a single lane closure in both northbound and southbound lanes Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All drivers should anticipate back-ups at these locations during these scheduled closures. To avoid delays, they should:
• Use a favorite GPS app to automatically re-route them around the work zones
• Download the free 511Georgia app, which provides real-time information on all of Georgia's interstate traffic
• Give themselves extra time for their trips or travels.
The South Metro Atlanta slab rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by the end of May, and the Monroe County resurfacing project is expected to be completed by the end of July. The two projects are among several scheduled throughout the interstates and state routes of the west entral Georgia region over the next few years, planned to improve the roadways for projected increased and heavier traffic.
