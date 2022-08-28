Three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers were wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday, authorities said.

The soldiers, members of the Dutch Commando Corps, were in Indiana as part of a training exercise, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

CNN's Cara-Lynn Clarkson contributed to this report.

