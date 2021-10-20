Partners for Smart Growth hosted a Municipal Elections Candidate Meet and Greet with questions on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Central Georgia EMC Annex in Jackson.
Of the six candidates running for elected office in Jackson, only three showed up. Jeanette Riley and Carlos Duffey are running for mayor, as incumbent Kay Pippin has announced her retirement. Both attended the forum.
Ruben Beck is challenging incumbent Lewis Sims for the District 2 council seat. Beck attended the forum, but Sims did not. Ed Spruill is challenging incumbent Ricky ‘P-Nut” Johnson for the District 3 council seat. Neither Spruill nor Johnson attended the forum.
In Jenkinsburg, the only election is for Post 5, with incumbent Jason Watts qualifying as well as challenger LyChannel “Taco” Head. Neither Watts nor Head attended the forum.
District 2
Candidates were asked five pre-submitted questions related to the posts they are seeking.
Ruben Beck
Q. Explain how your management experience and style is a best fit for our community.
Beck: “I have a firm understanding of logistics and supply chains, office management and client services. Every role I’ve had has allowed me to further develop the skills I need to serve others. I will serve the city of Jackson, especially District 2.”
Q. What do you think are the three most important issues facing the city of Jackson?
Beck: “I think the three most important issues are public safety, green spaces, and quality of life. We need a strong police presence. We need to be able to enjoy our homes and our streets without enduring loud vehicles, loud music at night, the littering that accompanies it, and petty crime and not so petty crime.
“The use of green spaces concerns all of us, especially our youth. We need playgrounds and parks closer to home. We need safe places for our children to have fun and to socialize.
“To improve the quality of life for the people of Jackson, we need more activities and entertainment. We also need more sidewalks so we can safely access everything that Jackson has to offer.”
Q. What is the most important personal characteristic that a city council member should have?
Beck: I believe the most important personal characteristic is integrity. I define integrity as the meeting point between honesty and action… Basically say what you mean, and mean what you say.”
Q. As an elected city council member, how important is it to attend council meetings?
Beck: It is an elected position, so elected officials need to show up for the citizens who elected them. There should be a defined limit on how many absences is acceptable for a council member. If you miss more than two meetings, I don’t think you should get paid for the additional absences.”
Q. How would you prioritize the duties of the Jackson City Council?
Beck: “It is essential that we’re part of the team and part of the community. We need to focus on long-term and short-term plans. We need to be completely transparent about the use of public funds.”
Mayor
For the mayoral race, Jeannette Riley and Carlos Duffey rotated answering the five questions, with the person who answered first then given time to rebut any comments made by the second person.
Q. Explain how your management experience and style is a best fit for our community.
Riley: “I believe my management and experience style are the best fit for the community because I listen to the community. I have over 23 years experience working for the city of Jackson. I also believe in hiring employees who want to serve the community.”
Duffey: “I’ve spent the last 25 years in business. In management teams, we’re responsible for the budget and understanding how the budget works, understanding how to apply funds and make sure that we’re always in compliance. As mayor of the city, I will do the same. As the mayor of the city, I plan to give those in management roles the liberty to be able to manage and lead their teams.”
Riley: “I agree with Mr. Duffey on how to do the budget. I spent five years with the city of Jackson doing the budget, keeping us under budget on a $10 million budget, never going over budget, making sure departments had everything they needed.”
Q. What do you think are the three most important issues facing the city of Jackson and how do you think these issues should be addressed?
Duffey: “First we need to address crime and make sure that all our neighborhoods are safe. Assure our public that the police and public can work together. I want to see increased police presence in our neighborhoods.
“I also want the engagement. I came back to Jackson two years ago and the first thing I did was get back involved in the community. I’ll do the same thing as the mayor of the city, staying involved, being visible, and understanding the needs of our citizens.”
Riley: I think No. 1 is safety. We are being told constantly how safe our city is and half the community will agree with you. But the other half of the community, when you walk the streets they are begging for the police officers to be in their neighborhoods. There are drugs and shooting in our community every day.
“Infrastructure. Our roads are in terrible shape. We have power lines that have limbs all over them.
“I think our personnel is the next challenge. We need to make sure our personnel wants to be here and give them the benefits they need and give them the place that they want to be their career.”
Duffey: “I agree with Jeannette that there is crime and it is visible. But the way we address that is to make sure we have security. We need to address the traffic problems in our community, too.”
Q. What is the city’s best course of action to promote economic development?
Riley: “Our best course of action is to make sure we are listening to our businesses. The only way we can make the economy grow is to listen, to encourage, to be active promoters to get businesses to come here, but get them to want to come here because they know they have a government that will listen to them and help them bring their dream here and make it happen.”
Duffey: “I’d like to see us create a better quality of life for our citizens. Increase what we have and offer our citizens better amenities, having green space, promoting growth within the city by having food trucks, having movie nights and car shows. The other thing is to connect with our development authority and chamber and continue the economic growth of our community, and improve our infrastructure.
Riley: “Me personally, I feel and I believe businesses here do, too, that food trucks are a mistake. If they want to open a brick and mortar store and support our city, bring them on. But if they are just here for a food truck Friday, they are destroying our businesses.”
Q. What are the challenges you see now and in the near future for the office of mayor?
Duffey: “Reducing crime and creating safe places where we can live, work, play and pray. Creating that safe place for all people in Jackson. But to do that we have to reduce crime and give our police officers the equipment and training they need to do their jobs protectively.
“We also need to improve and increase our services, whether it be the road department, or water and sewer, our our electric department, our trash department. We need to increase those services and make sure that our people are given remarkable service.
“The other thing is developing a work force by bringing new businesses to the square. We want people to come to Jackson and experience what we have here. We have to look at smart growth and think outside the box.”
Riley: “We have to make sure that the citizens understand and trust and respect the mayor and city council. They’ve lost trust, and I think the biggest challenge is to make sure our citizens and businesses know they are important and needed and wanted here.”
Duffey: “Jeannette is right, the people want to trust us, they want us to hear them. If we put in a concerted effort to learn to listen to each other and grow together, and our citizens feel like they have a buy in, they are going to give more to this city.”
Q. If an economic downturn occurred in 2023 and the city’s income substantially decreased, what would you do?
Riley: “The most important thing we can do is to make sure that it is not passed on to our citizens. Ever since Charlie Brown, we have been financially stable and ready, and as long as we live within our means, not overspend, and not have wasteful spending, we will never have to pass those burdens onto the citizens and businesses if we are in another recession.”
Duffey: “The first thing we have to do is evaluate our budget, understand it, and go through it with a fine tooth comb, and look at where we can cut expenditures and certain services. As a leader, you rally the community to rally around the government. If you have that community buy in and people realize things may be tighter than what they were, then we take action as a community.”
Riley: “I believe we just make sure we do everything we can not to tack on any kind of stress to our citizens during that time. We try not to cut services because we show them that we were prepared for it and ready for it.”
Residents of Jackson and Jenkinsburg began advance (early) voting for their municipal elections on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Butts County Administration Building. The elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Jackson and Jenkinsburg voting sites.
