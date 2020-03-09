Three Butts County races will be decided in the May 19 General Primary/General Non-Partisan election following qualifying, which ended Mar. 6.
The elections of a new Clerk of Superior Court and Coroner will be decided on the Republican ballot, as no Democrats qualified for those positions, and the Non-Partisan race for the Board of Education District 4 post will also be decided.
• Clerk of Superior Court
Amanda Nix and incumbent Morgan Vereline Ward will face off in the primary. It will be the first election for both candidates. Ward, who became chief deputy clerk in 2018, was sworn in as Clerk of Superior Court last April after Rhonda W. Smith retired.
• Coroner
Wesley Keber and Lacey Annette Prue are running for the position after Ralph Wilson decided not to run for re-election.
• BOE District 4
Incumbent Clifford C. Marshall will take on challenger Harrileen Conner for the post on the Non-Partisan ballot.
In the November 3 General/Special Election, there will be two local races that will be decided.
• Sheriff
Incumbent Gary Long qualified on the Republican ballot, and challenger William Gilroy qualified on the Democrat ballot.
• County Commissioner, District 2
Incumbent Robert Lewis Henderson Sr. qualified on the Democrat ballot, and challenger Mary Atkins qualified on the Republican ballot.
Seven incumbents will win re-election to their offices without challenges.
• County Commission, District 1 - Ken Rivers
• County Commission, District 6 - Russ Crumbley
• County Surveyor - Andy Williams
• Tax Commissioner - Nancy J. Washington
Non-Partisan
• Judge of Probate Court - Elizabeth Biles
• Board of Education, District 3 - Kelly S. Raney
• Chief Magistrate Judge - Rebecca Johnston Pitts
State
In state races, Butts County will see a new representative in District 110, and could possibly see a new representative in District 129, but will not have a change in Senate District 25.
• Rep. District 110
Democrat Ebony Carter will face Republican Clint Crowe in the General Election for the post. Incumbent Andy Welch is not seeking re-election.
• Rep. District 129
Republican incumbent Susan Holmes will face challenges in the General Election from Democrat Sharonda Bell and Independent Joe Reed.
• Sen. District 25
Incumbent Republican Burt Jones was the only candidate to quality for his post.
Federal
In federal races, Butts County Democrats will cast their votes in the May Primary Election to see who will take on incumbent Republican Jody Hice in the 10th District in the November General Election. In the race for Georgia's two Senate seats, Democrats will decide between seven candidates in the Primary Election who will taken on Republican David Perdue and Libertarian challenger Shane Hazel in the General Election, while in the race challenging incumbent Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Kemp to replace Johnny Isakson, who retired for health reasons, it will be a free-for-all special election with all 20 candidates from five parties – Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Independent and Green, plus a write-in candidate - competing at the same time.
• Rep. District 10
Democrats Andrew Ferguson and Tabitha Johnson-Green will face off in the Primary Election. The winner will take on Republican incumbent Jody Hice in November.
• Senate Race - Incumbent David Perdue
In the Primary Election, Democrats will choose from Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Jon Ossoff, Maya Dillard Smith, and Teresa Tomlinson. The winner will take on incumbent Republican David Perdue and Libertarian challenger Shane Hazel.
• Senate Race - Special Election on Nov. 3 to fill the remainder of the term of retiring Johnny Isakson.
Democrats: Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Deborah Jackson, Jamesia James, Matt Lieberman, Joy Felicia Slade, Ed Tarver, Raphael Warnock, Richard Dien Winfield
Republicans: Doug Collins, Derrick Grayson, Annette Davis Jackson, Wayne Johnson, incumbent Kelly Loeffler, Kandiss Taylor.
Libertarian: Brian Slowinski
Independent: Al Bartel Allen Buckley, Valencia Stovall
Green: John Fortuin
Write-In: Rod Mack
