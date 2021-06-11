Because of severe weather concerns, Teen Night: Wet-N-Wild has been rescheduled to Friday, June 18 from 7-11 p.m. on the Butts County Recreation Soccer Fields at Daughtry Park. The Butts County Department of Leisure Services and Butts County Sheriff's Office are sponsoring the weekly Teen Nights during the summer for teens ages 11-15.
Teens need to make sure wear their bathing suits and bring towels because there will be a water slide, slip-n-slide kickball, a water gun fight sponsored by Lariato Pro Wrestling and much more!
Concessions will be available to purchase. There is a $5 per teen admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.bcdls.org. A parent must sign their child in and out. For more information, contact Butts County Leisure Services at 770-775-8228.
