"Tens of thousands" of dead fish have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California this week -- a phenomenon that's tied to a dangerous combination of flash flooding and the McKinney Fire that's burning in the area, according to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe.

The blaze, which has killed at least four people, erupted on July 29 in the Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border. It's the largest wildfire in California so far this year.

