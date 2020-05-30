The third suspect in the May 27 shootout on the square in Jackson surrendered to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan Friday afternoon. Courtney Deon Marshal, 31, of Jackson, is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, terroristic threats, and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Also under arrest and facing similar charges are Xavier Walker, 26, of Flovilla, and Deon Jermaine Smith, 29, of Jackson.
Jackson Police have also recovered four guns.
Likening it to the infamous feud between the Hatfields and the McCoys in West Virginia and Kentucky in the mid to late 1800's, Chief Morgan said the shootout was the result of an ongoing argument between family and friends that happened to boil over around 3 p.m. May 27 at the intersection of Oak Street and Third Street.
"This started in the county several days ago and eventually made its way to downtown Jackson," Morgan said on May 28. "It started out as a backyard fight and from that point they couldn't let it go. They've been looking for one another, but they just happened to run into each other downtown and that's when it took place."
Morgan said the driver of a black Dodge Dakota was getting ready to go to work when Scott and Marshal asked for a ride into town, and he let them ride in the bed of the pickup truck. When he stopped at the red light at the intersection of Oak and Third, Walker pulled up in a red Jeep Cherokee.
The trio saw each other and began arguing, then shooting at each other. The truck driver told police he was surprised when the shooting started and took off with Scott and Marshall hanging on in the back.
Walker, who received a gunshot wound to his arm, also left the scene, driving to his mother's apartment on Brownlee Road a short distance away. That is where police found and arrested him. He was transported by ambulance to a Macon hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.
A short time later, the truck was spotted and stopped by Butts County deputies at the intersection of Mulberry Street and First Street. Scott and Marshall fled the scene on the foot. The driver was taken into custody and questioned, but eventually released.
Investigators were able to identify Scott and Marshall and made contact with Scott by phone. He eventually turned himself in at the Jackson Police Department later Wednesday night. The hunt for Marshall ended Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.