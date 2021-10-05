Think Pink: Raise your breast cancer I.Q. in October and beyond

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among U.S. women and is the second leading cause of death among women after lung cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, over 281,550 new invasive breast cancer cases will be diagnosed this year in the U.S. Women in our country are diagnosed with breast cancer more than any other type of cancer, apart from non-melanoma skin cancer.
Breast cancer is most often found in women, but men can get breast cancer too. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.
While October marks the arrival of fall and the month-long observance to increase breast cancer awareness, it is important for women to know breast cancer facts and symptoms, and get regular screenings to find and detect breast cancer early.
Dr. Laura Pearson, an oncologist and breast cancer specialist with Wellstar Health System, wants women to “Think PINK” (prevention, information, next steps and knowledge). Below are tips and suggestions to help women stay healthy and promote breast cancer awareness all year long.
P — Prevention:
Regular communication with your physician, routine doctors’ visits, and on-schedule screenings such as mammograms are the best ways to prevent and find breast cancer early.
Who should get screened? When and what can patients expect?
Typically, between the ages of 40-50, it’s a good time to start receiving annual examinations. Patients with more risk factors should err on the side of caution and begin getting tested early.
I – Information:
Familiarize yourself with the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.
What are the symptoms of breast cancer?
Like any debilitating disease, some symptoms can be spotted early to help protect patients. Knowing what to look and feel for can raise the alarm early on breast cancer and help treat it before it can progress.
● Lump development in the breast or underarm, close to the armpit.
● Breast swelling or development of skin thickening or thickening of the breast texture.
● Redness and/or skin flaking around the breast and nipple.
● Discharge other than breast milk from the nipple.
● Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
● Pain in any area of the breast.
N – Next steps:
Once a patient has been diagnosed with breast cancer, it is important to partner with your physician to plan the next steps and stages of your treatment.
What do we do when someone receives a positive breast cancer result? What are the next steps?
● Schedule a follow up meeting with your physician. Be sure to ask questions about your diagnosis and treatment options.
● Consider consulting with a specialist.
K – Knowledge:
Knowing your personal health, family history and risk factors can help to your doctors determine if you are at increased risk of developing breast cancer. Typically, breast cancer risk factors include:
● Gender. Women are more likely to develop breast cancer. However, men and patients that identify as non-binary should also be screened for the disease.
● Getting older. As a woman gets older, she should get screened about once a year to be sure nothing has developed.
● Hereditary predisposition can increase the risk for the development of breast cancer. Patients with families who have had breast cancer may be more likely to develop it in the future.
● Previous radiotherapy use in treatment for other cancers or lymphomas can also raise the potential for breast cancer development.
● Previous breast cancer diagnosis often means a patient is more likely to develop breast cancer again.
For more information, visit wellstar.org.
