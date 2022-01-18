2021 was a banner year in sports in Butts County, with Dennis Foster winning a state title in track, the Jackson Lady Devils winning 2-AAA region titles in soccer and volleyball, and Henderson Middle School adding another title in girls basketball, and eight Jackson High School teams making it to the state playoffs from January through December. Several recreation teams also represented Butts County well during the year.

Here is a look back at the biggest sports story of each month in Butts County, with a few honorable mention headlines, based on the opinions of the staff of the Progress-Argus.

January:

15 Red Devils named to 2-AAA All-Region Football Teams

1st Team Offense — Dennis Foster. 1st Team Defense — Felix Hixon, Dawson Livingston, Okemus Grier. 2nd Team Offense — Alex Patrick, Cameron Edwards, Clayton Hixon, Peyton Zimmerman, Chance Goddin, 2nd Team Defense — Trevon Starr, Tyler McCord, Carlos Barlow. Honorable Mention Defense — Kamari Lamar, Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons, Marco Barlow.

Honorable Mention:

Wrestling Red Devils advance to state dual preliminaries

Honorable Mention:

Rec Force does well in gymnastics competition

February:

Henderson Middle basketball wins MGMSAL title

The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers basketball team added the second Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League crown to the school’s trophy case last week. Viola Coley coached the Lady Tigers to a 9-2 season record. and the Lady Tigers defeated Monroe County in the finals, 29-19.

Honorable Mention:

Wrestling Red Devils finish second in area tourney; five headed to state tournament

Honorable Mention:

Lady Devils in state basketball playoffs for third year in a row

March:

Lady Devils end basketball season in Sweet 16

For the second year in a row, the Jackson Lady Devils made their way into the state AAA basketball playoffs. And for the second year in a row, Jackson made it to the Sweet 16 before losing their final game, 66-56, to Pierce County.

Honorable Mention:

Jackson hosts first James ‘Jay’ Rollerson Memorial Relays

April:

Lady Devils are 2-AAA Region Champs

The Jackson Lady Devils became the Region 2-AAA soccer champions April 1 with a hard-fought, 2-1 win over Pike County before the Lady Devils’ home crowd. Jackson remains perfect on the season with an 11-0 record overall, 6-0 in the region.

Honorable Mention:

Red Devils end soccer season with a 2-1 loss in first round of state playoffs

May:

Dennis Foster crowned State Champion in Long Jump at AAA state track meet

In what was his final athletic performance as a Jackson Red Devil, senior Dennis Foster won the Long Jump competition at the state AAA track meet in Albany on May 13 and was crowned state champion.

Honorable Mention:

Jackson High sending athletes in four events to AAA state track meet

Honorable Mention:

Lady Devils end soccer season with 4-0 loss in Elite 8

Honorable Mention:

Henderson Lady Tigers soccer team loses title by only goal scored on them all season

Honorable Mention:

Tarick White signs with Huntington College; Dennis Foster signs with Shorter University

June:

Lady Devil and Red Devil soccer players honored

Lady Devils coach Clyde Newman was named the 2-AAA Girls Coach of the Year and Brionna Abercrombie was named the 2-AAA Girls Soccer Players of the Year. Named to the 2-AAA First Team Girls Soccer were Abercrombie, Katherine Hagans, Mallory Carter, Haley Edmonds, and Kayle Bradford. Named to the Second Team Girls Soccer were Riley Morgan, Mallory Shurtz, and Kaygwynn Gentle. Named Honorable Mentions were Elayna Blythe, Ansley McCord, and Jorgia Norsworthy. Names to 2-AAA First Team Boys Soccer were Peyton Zimmerman and Aiden Reyes. Named to Second Team Boys Soccer were Landen Lunsford and Ashton McCord. Named Honorable Mentions were Marshall Ferrell, Chance Goddin, Mason Mooney, Gavin Glass, and James Newman.

Honorable Mention:

Tomeka Watson Bryant named to Elon University’s Sports Hall of Fame

Honorable Mention:

The Creeks Recreational Trail System now open for hikers, mountain bikers

Honorable Mention:

The 8-Under Collins Trucking Co. Braves and 12-Under Jackson Veterinary Clinic Dodgers are the 1st Place teams in the Spring 2021 Youth Baseball Divisions

Honorable Mention:

Butts County 12U girls soccer team honored at commission meeting for Atlanta championship

July:

Gochenour excited to be new AD at Jackson High School

Thomas “Tom” Gochenour, Jackson High School’s new athletic director, is excited to be in a community that supports high school sports the way Jackson and Butts County do.

Honorable Mention:

Butts County hosts Invitational All-Stars Baseball Tournament

Honorable Mention:

The Savages are the Butts County Adult Basketball League champions

Honorable Mention:

Wolf Pack are the 2021 Spring Adult Soccer League champions

Honorable Mention:

10U Baseball All-Stars honored by Butts County Board of Commissioners

Honorable Mention:

8U Baseball All-Stars honored by Butts County Board of Commissioners

Honorable Mention:

Lady Devils prep for softball under new head coach Bailey

Honorable Mention:

Lady Devils preparing to defend region volleyball title under Hall’s guidance

August:

Jackson Head Coach Myricks excited to see how his Red Devils do this season

The Jackson Red Devils finished a nine-game season last year — thanks to the pandemic — in region 2-AAA with an overall record of 4-5 and a region record of 3-4. Head coach Dary Myricks believes his Red Devils this year have a chance to improve on last year’s season.

Honorable Mention:

Lady Devils win first three softball games of season

September:

Lady Devils ranked No. 1 in volleyball in area, will host area tournament Oct. 5-7

The Jackson Lady Devils had a clean sweep of their area opponents in the second Area Playdate on Sept. 25 at Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, and will host the Area 2-AAA Tournament on Oct. 5-7.

Honorable Mention:

Rec Force gymnastics team honored by Butts County BOC

Honorable Mention:

Kaitlyn House remembered during ceremony before Lady Devils softball game

Honorable Mention:

Jackson Lady Devils tied for second in softball

Honorable Mention:

After two straight losses, Red Devils back in win column with 45-14 victory over Pike

October:

Jackson Lady Devils win their third consecutive Area 2-AAA volleyball title

The Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team continued their dominance of Area 2-AAA by achieving a “three-peat” Oct. 6, clinching their third consecutive area championship. They did by defeating their arch-rival, the Lady Pirates of Pike County, 3-0 in the JHS gym.

Honorable Mention:

Lady Devils sweep Ringgold to reach the Elite 8 in softball

Honorable Mention:

Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic raises $15,000 for scholarships

November:

Flanders named Pitcher of the Year, seven other Lady Devils also named to 2-AAA All-Region Teams

Under Nicole Bailey as coach for the first year, the Jackson High School Lady Devils had one of their best seasons in a long while, setting a school record for wins with an overall record of 21-8 and a region record of 11-3, finishing second in Region 2-AAA, and making it into the Elite 8 tournament in Columbus for the first time in nine years. The accolades continued last week at the 2-AAA Region All-Star voting, as Katelyn Flanders was named 2-AAA Pitcher of the Year, and seven of her teammates were also named to the All-Region teams. Macey Batchelor, Mackenzie North, and Layla Watts were named to the 1st Team infield. Madison Batchelor was named 2nd Team catcher, and Tenison Myricks was named to the 2nd Team outfield. Sham Dupree and Caleigh Kirby were named as Honorable Mentions.

Honorable Mention:

Running Red Devils finish 4th in Region 2-AAA meet

Honorable Mention:

Volleyball Lady Devils’ season ends in Sweet 16

Honorable Mention:

Lady Devils’ softball season ends in the Elite 8 state tournament

Honorable Mention:

Reeling Red Devils bass fishing team prep for first season

Honorable Mention:

Jackson defeats Upson-Lee 52-23, faces Thomson in first round of state playoffs

Honorable Mention:

Jackson Red Devils lose playoff game by a few feet, 21-20

Honorable Mention:

Red Devil Hill undergoing major renovation

Honorable Mention:

GHSA moves Jackson to region 5-AAA with teams from Atlanta, DeKalb, Fayette, Rockdale

December:

Clayton and Felix Hixon sign to play college football

The anchors of the Jackson Red Devils offensive and defensive lines for the last four years took a big step toward playing on the collegiate level on National Signing Day, Dec. 15, when twins Felix and Clayton Hixon signed national letters of intent. Felix Hixon signed to play for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC. The Gamecocks play in the Southeastern Conference.

Honorable Mention:

Recreation soccer teams place 1st and 2nd in Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup tournaments

Honorable Mention:

6U Tackle Red Devils win Southern Youth Super Bowl

Honorable Mention:

Piedmont Academy’s Clay Crushing Cougars win first state title

Honorable Mention:

Jackson Red Devils honored with football awards for 2020 and 2021

Honorable Mention:

Lady Devils softball team honored by Butts County Board of Education

