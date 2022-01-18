January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.

Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.

#NationalBloodDonorMonth



To find the closest location to donate blood, go to www.redcross.org/give-blood.html



