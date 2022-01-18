2021 was a banner year in sports in Butts County, with Dennis Foster winning a state title in track, the Jackson Lady Devils winning 2-AAA region titles in soccer and volleyball, and Henderson Middle School adding another title in girls basketball, and eight Jackson High School teams making it to the state playoffs from January through December. Several recreation teams also represented Butts County well during the year.
Here is a look back at the biggest sports story of each month in Butts County, with a few honorable mention headlines, based on the opinions of the staff of the Progress-Argus.
January:
15 Red Devils named to 2-AAA All-Region Football Teams
1st Team Offense — Dennis Foster. 1st Team Defense — Felix Hixon, Dawson Livingston, Okemus Grier. 2nd Team Offense — Alex Patrick, Cameron Edwards, Clayton Hixon, Peyton Zimmerman, Chance Goddin, 2nd Team Defense — Trevon Starr, Tyler McCord, Carlos Barlow. Honorable Mention Defense — Kamari Lamar, Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons, Marco Barlow.
Honorable Mention:
Wrestling Red Devils advance to state dual preliminaries
Honorable Mention:
Rec Force does well in gymnastics competition
February:
Henderson Middle basketball wins MGMSAL title
The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers basketball team added the second Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League crown to the school’s trophy case last week. Viola Coley coached the Lady Tigers to a 9-2 season record. and the Lady Tigers defeated Monroe County in the finals, 29-19.
Honorable Mention:
Wrestling Red Devils finish second in area tourney; five headed to state tournament
Honorable Mention:
Lady Devils in state basketball playoffs for third year in a row
March:
Lady Devils end basketball season in Sweet 16
For the second year in a row, the Jackson Lady Devils made their way into the state AAA basketball playoffs. And for the second year in a row, Jackson made it to the Sweet 16 before losing their final game, 66-56, to Pierce County.
Honorable Mention:
Jackson hosts first James ‘Jay’ Rollerson Memorial Relays
April:
Lady Devils are 2-AAA Region Champs
The Jackson Lady Devils became the Region 2-AAA soccer champions April 1 with a hard-fought, 2-1 win over Pike County before the Lady Devils’ home crowd. Jackson remains perfect on the season with an 11-0 record overall, 6-0 in the region.
Honorable Mention:
Red Devils end soccer season with a 2-1 loss in first round of state playoffs
May:
Dennis Foster crowned State Champion in Long Jump at AAA state track meet
In what was his final athletic performance as a Jackson Red Devil, senior Dennis Foster won the Long Jump competition at the state AAA track meet in Albany on May 13 and was crowned state champion.
Honorable Mention:
Jackson High sending athletes in four events to AAA state track meet
Honorable Mention:
Lady Devils end soccer season with 4-0 loss in Elite 8
Honorable Mention:
Henderson Lady Tigers soccer team loses title by only goal scored on them all season
Honorable Mention:
Tarick White signs with Huntington College; Dennis Foster signs with Shorter University
June:
Lady Devil and Red Devil soccer players honored
Lady Devils coach Clyde Newman was named the 2-AAA Girls Coach of the Year and Brionna Abercrombie was named the 2-AAA Girls Soccer Players of the Year. Named to the 2-AAA First Team Girls Soccer were Abercrombie, Katherine Hagans, Mallory Carter, Haley Edmonds, and Kayle Bradford. Named to the Second Team Girls Soccer were Riley Morgan, Mallory Shurtz, and Kaygwynn Gentle. Named Honorable Mentions were Elayna Blythe, Ansley McCord, and Jorgia Norsworthy. Names to 2-AAA First Team Boys Soccer were Peyton Zimmerman and Aiden Reyes. Named to Second Team Boys Soccer were Landen Lunsford and Ashton McCord. Named Honorable Mentions were Marshall Ferrell, Chance Goddin, Mason Mooney, Gavin Glass, and James Newman.
Honorable Mention:
Tomeka Watson Bryant named to Elon University’s Sports Hall of Fame
Honorable Mention:
The Creeks Recreational Trail System now open for hikers, mountain bikers
Honorable Mention:
The 8-Under Collins Trucking Co. Braves and 12-Under Jackson Veterinary Clinic Dodgers are the 1st Place teams in the Spring 2021 Youth Baseball Divisions
Honorable Mention:
Butts County 12U girls soccer team honored at commission meeting for Atlanta championship
July:
Gochenour excited to be new AD at Jackson High School
Thomas “Tom” Gochenour, Jackson High School’s new athletic director, is excited to be in a community that supports high school sports the way Jackson and Butts County do.
Honorable Mention:
Butts County hosts Invitational All-Stars Baseball Tournament
Honorable Mention:
The Savages are the Butts County Adult Basketball League champions
Honorable Mention:
Wolf Pack are the 2021 Spring Adult Soccer League champions
Honorable Mention:
10U Baseball All-Stars honored by Butts County Board of Commissioners
Honorable Mention:
8U Baseball All-Stars honored by Butts County Board of Commissioners
Honorable Mention:
Lady Devils prep for softball under new head coach Bailey
Honorable Mention:
Lady Devils preparing to defend region volleyball title under Hall’s guidance
August:
Jackson Head Coach Myricks excited to see how his Red Devils do this season
The Jackson Red Devils finished a nine-game season last year — thanks to the pandemic — in region 2-AAA with an overall record of 4-5 and a region record of 3-4. Head coach Dary Myricks believes his Red Devils this year have a chance to improve on last year’s season.
Honorable Mention:
Lady Devils win first three softball games of season
September:
Lady Devils ranked No. 1 in volleyball in area, will host area tournament Oct. 5-7
The Jackson Lady Devils had a clean sweep of their area opponents in the second Area Playdate on Sept. 25 at Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, and will host the Area 2-AAA Tournament on Oct. 5-7.
Honorable Mention:
Rec Force gymnastics team honored by Butts County BOC
Honorable Mention:
Kaitlyn House remembered during ceremony before Lady Devils softball game
Honorable Mention:
Jackson Lady Devils tied for second in softball
Honorable Mention:
After two straight losses, Red Devils back in win column with 45-14 victory over Pike
October:
Jackson Lady Devils win their third consecutive Area 2-AAA volleyball title
The Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team continued their dominance of Area 2-AAA by achieving a “three-peat” Oct. 6, clinching their third consecutive area championship. They did by defeating their arch-rival, the Lady Pirates of Pike County, 3-0 in the JHS gym.
Honorable Mention:
Lady Devils sweep Ringgold to reach the Elite 8 in softball
Honorable Mention:
Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic raises $15,000 for scholarships
November:
Flanders named Pitcher of the Year, seven other Lady Devils also named to 2-AAA All-Region Teams
Under Nicole Bailey as coach for the first year, the Jackson High School Lady Devils had one of their best seasons in a long while, setting a school record for wins with an overall record of 21-8 and a region record of 11-3, finishing second in Region 2-AAA, and making it into the Elite 8 tournament in Columbus for the first time in nine years. The accolades continued last week at the 2-AAA Region All-Star voting, as Katelyn Flanders was named 2-AAA Pitcher of the Year, and seven of her teammates were also named to the All-Region teams. Macey Batchelor, Mackenzie North, and Layla Watts were named to the 1st Team infield. Madison Batchelor was named 2nd Team catcher, and Tenison Myricks was named to the 2nd Team outfield. Sham Dupree and Caleigh Kirby were named as Honorable Mentions.
Honorable Mention:
Running Red Devils finish 4th in Region 2-AAA meet
Honorable Mention:
Volleyball Lady Devils’ season ends in Sweet 16
Honorable Mention:
Lady Devils’ softball season ends in the Elite 8 state tournament
Honorable Mention:
Reeling Red Devils bass fishing team prep for first season
Honorable Mention:
Jackson defeats Upson-Lee 52-23, faces Thomson in first round of state playoffs
Honorable Mention:
Jackson Red Devils lose playoff game by a few feet, 21-20
Honorable Mention:
Red Devil Hill undergoing major renovation
Honorable Mention:
GHSA moves Jackson to region 5-AAA with teams from Atlanta, DeKalb, Fayette, Rockdale
December:
Clayton and Felix Hixon sign to play college football
The anchors of the Jackson Red Devils offensive and defensive lines for the last four years took a big step toward playing on the collegiate level on National Signing Day, Dec. 15, when twins Felix and Clayton Hixon signed national letters of intent. Felix Hixon signed to play for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC. The Gamecocks play in the Southeastern Conference.
Honorable Mention:
Recreation soccer teams place 1st and 2nd in Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup tournaments
Honorable Mention:
6U Tackle Red Devils win Southern Youth Super Bowl
Honorable Mention:
Piedmont Academy’s Clay Crushing Cougars win first state title
Honorable Mention:
Jackson Red Devils honored with football awards for 2020 and 2021
Honorable Mention:
Lady Devils softball team honored by Butts County Board of Education
