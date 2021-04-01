With more and more people getting vaccinated, COVID-19 cases continuing a downward trend, and Gov. Brian Kemp rolling back restrictions on public gatherings as of April 8, life is getting closer to being back to "normal," with local organizations planning annual events after a year of almost everything being shut down.
Among those events are the Swingin' Medallions concert in Indian Springs for the Butts County Historical Society on Apr. 24, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on Apr. 29, and the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts Fine Arts Festival on May 8.
Barring spikes in COVID-19 and/or a return to tougher restrictions, here is a look at upcoming events:
• Business After Hours, Apr. 22
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce will have a Business After Hours social event hosted by GleamPro on Thursday, Apr. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. GleamPro is located at 2107 GA 42 N, Suite 1 in Jenkinsburg.
• The Swingin' Medallions, Apr. 24
The Swingin’ Medallions will return to the Indian Springs Amphitheater to give fans a double shot of oldies for their annual benefit concert for the Butts County Historical Society on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at
• Chamber Awards Banquet, Apr. 29
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual awards banquet on Thursday, Apr. 29 from 6-8 p.m. (meet and greet at 5:30 p.m) at the Central Georgia EMC Annex, 1083 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson. The theme of the banquet is "Up, Up and Away," with awards presented for Citizen of the year, Chamber Hall of Fame, Employees of the Year, Business of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Melinda McLarnon Service Award. There will also be awards for the best table decorations by a business. To reserve a place for the banquet or to register for the table decorating contest, go to www.buttschamber.com.
• Fine Arts Festival
Every year, on Mother's Day weekend, the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts hosts their annual Fine Arts Festival. Every year except 2020, that is. The council had to cancel last year due to concerns about COVID~19, but they are looking forward to their 2021 Fine Arts Festival on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location has moved to the Historic Courthouse on the Square.
• Spring Fling
Jackson Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Spring Fling Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the church grounds. There will be more than 30 vendors displaying arts, crafts, and plants for sale. There will also be musical entertainment throughout the day. Jackson Presbyterian is located two blocks north of the Square at 240 North Oak Street in Jackson.
• Annual Golf Tournament
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual golf tournament on Wednesday, May 19, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament will be held at Hickory Hill Golf Course, 209 Biles Road in Jackson. Register online at www.buttschamber.com to play. The chamber is also looking for hole sponsors.
One annual event that will not happen for a second year because of COVID-19 is the Bluebirds and Blue Grass Festival at Dauset Trails Nature Center. The following message about future events is also posted on the center's Facebook page:
"We have decided to cancel this year's Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival, Summer Day Camp, and Movies under the Stars. We will not be booking rentals for our facilities until further notice. All of our outside exhibits are open, as well as our playground, mountain bike/hiking and equestrian trails."
