The possible removal of the mural that has hung in the post offices in Jackson for 82 years — from 1940 when it was placed in the old post office on Mulberry Street, to today in the “new” post office built in the mid-1990’s on 2nd Street at Ga. Highway 36 — is generating a lot of comments on both sides of the issue.
Titled “Cotton: From Field to Mill,” the mural was painted in 1938 by renowned American artist Phillip Evergood as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Projects Administration (WPA), and depicts Black and white farm workers harvesting cotton and loading it to be taking the mill during the Great Depression.
The mural was covered with black plastic bags in August following alleged complaints. The USPS has not responded to requests from the Progress-Argus to identify how many complaints it may have received or the subject of those complaints.
After reading many of the comments, Rev. Charlie Barlow, a leader in the Butts County community, said he felt compelled to make a statement on the issue, stating that he sees the mural as an example of how far Blacks have come, rather than a negative connotation related to the past slavery and oppression of Blacks.
“It is a government works project creating jobs,” Barlow said, “at the time, for Blacks and whites, who are working together to deliver cotton, a demand product at that time.”
Barlow, 70, said he has a direct connection to the subject of the painting, since he picked cotton in Butts County as a sharecropper’s son.
“My immediate family were sharecroppers in Butts County and we picked cotton,” Barlow said. “My sister sent me an article from the Jackson Progress-Argus that showed, back in the 60’s our father, Eulus Barlow, was in the paper for delivering the first bale of cotton to the cotton gin in Butts County. It was a proud achievement for him. He would say to me, ‘Son, you may not have land or money, but you have your rep (reputation).’ The Barlows had a reputation if being reliable hard workers, even when the work was picking cotton.”
Barlow said he hated picking cotton, but said it taught him lessons he and others of his generation continue to heed today.
“I hated the hard work and not getting paid, and the treatment from some of the land owners,” he said. “But in spite of all of that, we all became achievers because we struggled so much; it made us stronger. We have a resilience. I call it, ‘we’re strong because we struggled, we don’t struggle because we’re strong.’”
Barlow, who is President of the Jackson-Butts County NAACP, President of the Henderson School Alumni Association Trust (HSAAT), and a member of the United Butts Ministerial Alliance, believes some of those who see it differently have a right to their own opinion and to make negative comments about the mural.
“They don’t see the positives in the mural that I see and embrace, and that is okay,” he said. “It does not make either of us wrong or right. These are my opinions, not the opinions of the organizations I represent.
“Some of the comments on social media have said they don’t want to walk into the post office and see somebody picking cotton, probably because the only stories that they’ve heard about cotton were negative stories,” Barlow continued. “We’re not trying to paint a picture that it was a total positive experience, because it wasn’t. But looking back, I’m glad to have had to go through what I went through, because it has made me so strong.”
Barlow said what he learned from picking cotton kept him achieving later in his career as a salesman and general manager for the Xerox Corporation.
“I went back through my career at Xerox,” he said. “I was there for 18 years and I was successful at every job assignment that I had. From 1973 when I joined the company to 1985, I moved up every two years.
“Believe me, you’re talking about a tough corporate environment, a competitive environment. It was competitive. I got stepped on, kicked on, kicked out, knocked out, but I survived and I grew.
“They were putting Blacks in territories where they knew they would fail. They gave me a failing territory in Macon, where no sales manager, Black or white, had never come out of there successful. And I did after two years there.”
Barlow said when he sees the mural today, it reminds him of how far he and others have come.
“To me, when I see it, it is a motivator and a kind of badge of honor to realize that I survived that and out-achieved many others who had it easy, no cotton picking, from that,” Barlow said. “It didn’t make any difference what their gender, race, or education level, the cotton picker out-achieved them.
“We all see things differently. I see positive opportunities in the COVID-19 pandemic, in spite of the negative consequences. Many don’t see what I see, but that does not make either of us wrong. So don’t be offended by my opinion if I don’t think the mural should be removed. I look at it and laugh at how it never defined me. It makes me want to achieve even more.”
(1) comment
Thank you, Reverend Barlow, for your positive input. May many other's follow your opinion.
