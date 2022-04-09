Weather Alert

HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS... Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts of 25 to 30 MPH for parts of central Georgia. Today's minimum Relative Humidities will likely stay above OR around 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.