Jackson High School Red Regiment Band Director John Emerson is really excited about his marching band program this year and is spending the “time” preparing them for their performance season.
“It’s exciting to get back to normal marching band,” Emerson said. “We don’t have to do all of the Covid requirements and stuff like that anymore, so we’re really excited about that.
“We have a great group of kids who are really young. I think 40 of our 100 are first-time band members. But it is exciting because that is good for the future. We’ve got a really small senior class, so we’re really young, but they’re working really hard and we’re definitely really stoked for what the season is going to have for us.”
With Hailey Woodham as the drum major this year, the Red Regiment band will be performing a program called “The Timekeepers” during halftime of the Red Devil home football games.
“All of our music is time-themed,” Emerson said. “We have ‘Time After Time’ by Cyndi Lauper, ‘Time In A Bottle’ by Jim Croce, and then ‘Clocks’ by Coldplay.
“But basically our guard — our flag/dancers- are going to be timekeepers who keep time running and fix time when it breaks,” Emerson continued. “Our show is going to work through how they continue to keep time working. We’re going to have some things where certain stuff breaks. We might have a guest cameo from a dinosaur or something, and then the timekeepers are going to get time back to where it is supposed to be.”
Last year’s pirate-themed program featured a lot of additional items like pirate ships, but Emerson said they will be cutting back some this year.
“We don’t have as much stuff out on the field as we did with our pirates program last year,” he said, “but we’re going to have some big clocks and half-a-clocks for our timekeepers to work on.”
