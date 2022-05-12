The future in trucking came to Jackson last week when Greg Bartlett of Yancey Truck Centers in Austell brought a new Nikola Motors Tre BEV electric Class 8 truck to Collins Trucking. The truck is an all-electric vehicle with zero emissions. Collins Trucking is one of the first companies in Georgia to have a chance to check out the new truck.
“I’m out here showing these guys the truck and giving tests drives,” Bartlett said. “This is one of the prototypes and the first one in Georgia. Yancey Truck Centers will be the Georgia dealer for the Nikola product.
“It is quiet, it is powerful, it’s very comfortable, and the ride is smooth, literally like a car. It’s coming. We’re wanting companies like Collins Trucking to be part of the demonstration and actually giving us constructive feedback on what this truck could do better.”
The Nikola currently has an estimated range of about 350 miles. Bartlett said that makes it more suited to local deliveries rather than long-haul trucking.
“This is considered a day cab,” he said. It is a cab-over design. The design is from the Iveco cab out of Europe. Right now this is the only design for this model. This is considered an LTL (less than truckload) truck, designed for in-town deliveries and not for long-haul.
Currently the recharging time for the truck is about 3 1/2 hours, and requires a special charger.
“You cannot charge this with a traditional car charger,” Barlett said. “It requires a charger set up to charge the battery packs on the truck. It is designed for the heavy truck market as opposed to the standard electric car market. Right now there are no charging sites, but you’ll start seeing them pop up as these trucks enter the market.”
Nikola Motors started series production March 21 at its plant in Coolidge, Ariz., according to a March 25 report in Inside EVs. The company said it doesn’t expect to to build and deliver more than 500 Tre BEV trucks this year due to parts shortages, but the plant has a manufacturing capacity for up to 2,400 trucks.
Currently California is the only state where the trucks have been sold, as California is offering grants to companies to assist in purchasing all-electric vehicles.
But Collins Trucking Safety Director Mike Chupp said the all-electric semi-truck is the future of trucking.
“We have been checking into it over the past few years, but we don’t have any on order right now,” Chupp said. “To actually see one and drive one - I’ve been in trucking now for over 40 years - this is the most amazing piece of equipment I’ve ever seen in my life. I probably will not work or live long enough to be able to see these in the mainstream in this country, but our young guys that we have here today, they will. This is the future.”
Chupp added that seeing the truck in action is astounding.
“When he came pulling in, I was out here and there was no sound,” Chupp said. “You’re used to hearing a truck motor, but there’s no sound. There are no gears to change. It doesn’t even have a transmission. It has a drive button, neutral button, reverse button. You put it in drive, it is just like driving a passenger vehicle. You put your foot on the gas, it goes. What I’m anxious to see is how it pulls with a loaded trailer with 35,000-40,000 pounds in it that we would typically haul.”
Collins Trucking Operations Manager Joe Morella is another long-time trucker and is impressed with the new technology.
“I’ve been working on trucks for 43 years,” he said. “I’ve seen electric trucks at shows, but this is our first time driving it. Acceleration and braking is unbelievable. It just blows my mind.”
Morella believes Nikola needs to make a few more upgrades before the truck will be ready for widespread distribution.
“The mechanics of an electric motor, I do have extensive knowledge from reading about it,” he said. “The technology has come a long way. The batteries have got to get improved and take some weight off. That truck is 29,000 pounds. Our average truck in the fleet is 20,000 pounds. So we need to trim some meat off it.
“The charge factor back to that is mind-boggling,” he added. “It is four hours and you’ve got extreme voltage being pushed to 9 cells in four hours to get 480 kilowatts at 680 horsepower. The technology is here. The capacity of pulling 44,000 pounds in a trailer is here now. In five or six more years, it will be knocking on our door. The price, the life expectancy of the batteries, all that will have to be taken into account as how advance and how quick they can move on that product.
“But the concept is great. It will make a good local truck. The road mileage could improve and they are working extensively on it. When it gets to that point, I think it will definitely be the wave of the future. Diesel trucks have a lot of emissions, but they are doing better with the emissions we have on our trucks now. We are green capable on our trucks. But you can’t touch zero emissions. I’m very impressed.”
