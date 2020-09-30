Mrs. Moore's middle school science classes at Piedmont Academy recently performed the "Elephant Toothpaste" experiment, which resulted in an exothermic reaction of various colors. Exothermic reactions are reactions or processes that release energy, usually in the form of heat or light. In this case, the yeast acts as a catalyst when combined with hydrogen peroxide.
The "Elephant Toothpaste" experiment
Larry Stanford
Obituary honors Charlie, the golden retriever that loved everything except stairs. He really hated stairs.
