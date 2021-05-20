Looking for something to do on National Trails Day? The grand opening of The Creeks Recreational Trail System in Jackson and Butts County will take place on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the trail head in the city of Jackson located off Brownlee Road and just before Jackson Elementary School. Look for the sign and Jackson Police Officers directing traffic.
This opening is Phase I of The Creeks and includes 10.75 miles of trails connecting users to many more miles of trails at Dauset Trails. The Creeks are designed specifically for mountain biking and hiking and provide a path from the city of Jackson, across Dauset Trails and into Indian Springs State Park. The trails were constructed by the city of Jackson and Dauset Trails on lands owned by both, and funded by a $200,000 Recreational Trails Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, with additional resources provided by the city of Jackson and the Daughtry Foundation.
Phase I of The Creeks consists of 4 sections, each color coded and well-marked by directional signage. Maps of the entire trail will be posted at trailhead kiosks off Brownlee and Lake Clark Roads.
The Creeks showcase the natural beauty of surrounding virgin forests and lush vegetation, home to numerous birds and wildlife species routinely spotted in their diverse habitats along the trail and four creeks. Section I at the beginning of the trailhead off Brownlee Road is home to Town Branch Creek; Section II features Aboothlacoosa Creek; Section III features Big Sandy Creek; and Section IV is near Long Branch Creek. Be prepared to enjoy the beauty of nature in an area now available for everyone!
The trail was specifically designed and constructed for mountain bikers and hikers by renowned trail builder Preston York of FlowMotion Trail Builders. York has designed numerous mountain biking trails throughout the Southeast and has a following of mountain bikers who appreciate the challenges built into York’s trails. The firm of Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood (GMC) provided the necessary engineering services, and Ike English and his staff at Dauset Trails, along with help from city of Jackson employees, constructed large sections of the trail.
“There are several people who deserve a great deal of appreciation for making this trail a reality,” said Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin. “We will recognize these leaders during our opening ceremony on June 5. Meanwhile, everyone please plan to join us for the opening and plan to get on the trail and experience for yourself the beauty and wonder of this exciting new addition to our community.”
Schedule:
(Parking available at Jackson Elementary School; shuttle available for those who need it; backpacks w/water, bug repellant, etc., distributed to the first 150 attendees.)
• 9:30 am – Trail Opening Ceremony begins at Trailhead off Brownlee Road
• 10 am - Ribbon cutting hosted by Butts County Chamber of Commerce/Group Photo
• 10:30 am - Trails open for mountain bikers and hikers
• 2:30-4:30 p.m. - “Stranger Things Bike Ride for Kids” on Second Street, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. All bike riders must wear helmets.
• Afternoon - Visit downtown Jackson for lunch, visit the offices of the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts (register to win a gift), the Butts County Historical Society and the Chamber of Commerce in the newly renovated Historic Butts County Courthouse. (check these organizations’ websites for details)
