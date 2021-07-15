The CERF (Christian Emergency Relief Foundation) House in Jackson was closed for 14 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has reopened on a limited basis for immediate needs.
For the last several months, the financial assistance program and food pantry have been open by appointment only. This schedule will continue. Clients can call the CERF House at 770-504-9013 and leave their name, address, telephone number and what the need is. A CERF House volunteer will call back and set up an appointment time for the client to come in. Everyone will be required to wear a mask.
As of June 9, the boutique will be open every second, fourth and fifth Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
The CERF House is now open to receiving clothing of all sizes for men, women and children - shoes, accessories, and personal hygiene items are needed and can be given to the clients in need.
All clients are required to show proof that they live in Butts County, fill out an application, and have photo identification to receive any assistance. For the time being, everyone will be required to wear a face mask.
The CERF House is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
