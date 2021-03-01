Roots Outdoors, located on the square in Jackson, hosted a well-attended meet and greet on Saturday morning, Feb. 20, with the "7 Little Johnstons," a Forsyth family with their own show on TLC. All seven Johnstons have Achondroplasia Dwarfism, a genetic condition that affects their size. Dad, Trent, and mom, Amber, have a total of five kids under the age of 16: Jonah and Elizabeth, their biological kids, as well as three adopted children, Anna from Russia, Alex from South Korea, and Emma from China. Saturday afternoon, Roots Outdoors and Tim Broyles - State Farm Insurance co-hosted a cornhole tournament to benefit the Butts County Pregnancy Center. The winners of the tournament were Wendell Bowen and Chuck Corbin. Roots Outdoors is a hunting, fishing, and outdoors store. They carry a full line of archery bows and have a full time archery technician on staff. They also offer fly fishing products as well as coolers, outdoor games and apparel. They are located at 38 Oak Street in Jackson and their phone number is 678-774-8722.
The 7 Little Johnstons visit Roots Outdoors for meet and greet
Larry Stanford
