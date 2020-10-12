Virginia “Jenny” Thorpe Brown, known as the “4-H Lady,” was honored by friends, family, and fellow Butts County Extension Services workers with a drive-through retirement reception on Oct. 1, and honored by the Butts County Board of Education with a Resolution of Appreciation at their Oct. 6 meeting.
Brown began her career with the Extension Service on Oct. 1, 2001, and retired on Oct. 1, 2020, and was a dedicated educator for the youth of Butts County through the 4-H program.
Brown graduated from Jackson High School in 1977, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Math Education and a minor in Science from Tift College.
Brown taught as Monroe Academy before joining the Butts County Extension Service in 2001, going into the elementary schools and the middle school in Butts County to present 4-H lessons to 5th and 6th graders over all the years. She was named the Extension Coordinator in 2007, providing leadership for all the youth and adult extension programs for Butts County.
The “4-H Lady’s” hard work and leadership developed the Butts County 4-H Program into one of the best in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.