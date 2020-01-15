The United Coalition of Jackson invites Butts County communities to the 34th Annual King Holiday Celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 709 South Mulberry Street in Jackson.
This year’s theme is "The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of NOW."
The keynote speaker will be Larry Evans, the Monroe County Commissioner from District 1 since 1987.
Evans is a lifelong resident of Monroe County, a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School, and the president of his 1971 graduating class from Ft. Valley State College. Evans graduated with a BBA degree.
Evans served in Vietnam from 1972-73 as an intelligence analyst with the U.S. Army. He retired as an administrative agent from Norfolk Southern Railroad.
He is very much involved in his community. Evans is past president of the Monroe County chapter of the NAACP, past president of the Voters League, past vice commander of American Legion, 6th District, and past president of the Hubbard Alumni Association, which operates the Monroe County Workforce Development Center. He has also coached youth league baseball and basketball for years, and served on many state and local boards.
As a Monroe County commissioners, Evans is proud that the county has paved and re-paved more than 95% of county roads since 1987, and he served as the county project manager for the complete restoration of the Historic Monroe County Courthouse, completed in 2010.
"The current priority projects we should complete in 2020 is a 1,648-acre Industrial Mega-Park to help create more jobs," Evans said. "We are converting the old Hubbard High School into a community center and park for all to enjoy. We are also working with the U.S. census to make sure that everyone is counted."
Evans has been married to Annie Evans for 49 years. Annie Evans taught in the Butts County School System for 38 yeras. Together they have three children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Music for the King Holiday Celebration will be provided by the Butts County Community Choir, and there will be dramatic presentations from the Butts County church community.
The program will be followed with fellowship and free chili and burgers sponsored by Free Masons of Jackson.
