A manhunt is underway for a suspect in what appears to be a quadruple homicide near Tyler, Texas.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson tells CNN that they received a call just before 8 a.m. of a person deceased outside of a home in New Summerfield, Texas. When deputies arrived, they found a body in the driveway. Upon further investigation, three additional bodies were discovered inside the home.
Dickson says the victims, who were all adults, were shot.
It is unclear the relationship of the victims; however, the sheriff says they all lived at the property.
Authorities have identified a person of interest and are looking for that person, Dickson said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
