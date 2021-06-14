The Butts County Board of Education tentatively approved a Fiscal Year 2022 budget that will not raise the tax millage rate, but instead, lower it to the rollback rate. The vote came at their meeting on June 8.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson noted that if the board give final approval to the $30,240,434 budget at a called meeting on June 24, it will be the 11th consecutive year that the BOE has not had to raise the millage rate to fund the budget.
"If you go back to 2010 in Butts County, the millage rate was at 20 mills," Simpson told the board. "That's the most that is allowed by law without some sort of a bond referendum. In 2015, that millage rate was down to 18.98."
In 2017 the millage rate was reduced to 17.764, and in 2018 it was reduced to $17,221. In 2019, the BOE reduced the millage rate by 1.26 mills to 15.96 mills.
"In 2020, despite looking at nearly $2 million in reduction in state funding, we were able to keep the millage rate the same (as 2019)," Simpson said. "And because of the increase in our tax digest and some other funding available to us through the federal CARES funding, and some careful budgeting, we are recommending that we take the full rollback rate available to us at 15.088 mills."
Total projected state revenue for the budget is $17,840,434, and total projected local revenue is $12,400,000.
Simpson said the local revenue is up a little bit over last year, but not because of an increase in taxes.
"That is because there were 150 new houses built in Butts County," he said, " and that is new property coming onto the tax digest."
The FY2020 budget was $32,509,676. The current FY2021 budget is $31,950,016. Simpson said the proposed budget of $30,244,434 is less than the previous two budgets due to careful budgeting.
"I assure you that this staff works very hard to be careful stewards of what's afforded to us," Simpson said. "And also, this is the benefit of some of the CARES funding that we have available to us."
The superintendent added that over the last eight years, the school system has been able to maintain a health savings account, and that the proposed budget will allow them to continue to do so.
"That is important because these resources that we have available to us in terms of federal CARES funds, they are very short-term in terms of opportunities for us to recover and bounce back from some of the budget cuts that we've endured over the last 10 years, but also to recover from what we've been through in regards to the pandemic," Simpson said. " But when we come out of that, we still have a healthy savings account, which really bodes well for us being able to keep our taxes down in Butts County.
"I feel very good about the budget we have proposed," he concluded. " I think it is a win for everyone - our students and our staff and our community."
The board concurred, with chairman Millard Daniel thanking Simpson and his staff for their hard work.
"We owe a debt of gratitude to our school leadership," Daniel said. "We certainly thank you and it certainly helps the taxpayers of Butts County."
The board voted 5-0 to tentatively approve the budget.
In accordance with state law, the Butts County Board of Education will have three public budget hearings, with the first on Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m., the second that same evening at 6 p.m., and the third at 8 a.n. on Thursday, June 24. All will be held at the Butts County Administrative Offices Annex located at 218 Woodland Way. The BOE will hold a called meeting at 8:30 a.m. on June 24 for a final vote on the budget.
