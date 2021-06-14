Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Spalding County in west central Georgia... Southwestern Henry County in north central Georgia... Southwestern Butts County in central Georgia... * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Luella, or 7 miles southwest of McDonough, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Griffin, McDonough, Hampton, Locust Grove, Orchard Hill, Sunny Side, East Griffin, Highland Mills, Blacksville, Towalaga, Experiment, Walker Mill, McKibben, Luella and Atlanta Motor Speedway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH