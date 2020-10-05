In the General Election and Special Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, there are 18 races on the ballot, but only 10 contested races affecting Butts County. They include the presidential race, two U.S. Senate races (with one being a special election), one U.S. Representative race, one Public Service Commissioner race, one State Senate Race, two State Representative races, and the races for Butts County Sheriff and Butts County Commissioner District Two. There are also two proposed state constitutional amendment questions and one statewide referendum question.

Following are the contested races. The questions will be in a separate article.

President of the United States

• Donald J. Trump, President

Michael R. Pence, Vice-President

(Incumbent), Republican

• Joseph R. Biden, President

Kamala D. Harris, Vice-President

Democrat

• Jo Jorgensen, President

Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, Vice-President

Libertarian

United States Senate

• David A. Perdue (Incumbent), Republican

• Jon Ossoff, Democrat

• Shane Hazel, Libertarian

United States Senate (Special Election)

(To fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, resigned)

• Al Bartell, Independent

• Allen Buckley, Independent

• Doug Collins, Republican

• John Fortuin, Green

• Derrick E. Grayson, Republican

• Michael Todd Greene, Independent

• Annette Davis Jackson, Republican

• Deborah Jackson, Democrat

• A. Wayne Johnson, Republican

• Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Democrat

• Matt Lieberman, Democrat

• Kelly Loeffler (Incumbent), Republican

• Joy Felicia Slade, Democrat

• Brian Slowinski, Libertarian

• Valencia Stovall, Independent

• Ed Tarver, Democrat

• Kandisa Taylor, Republican

• Raphael Warnock, Democrat

• Richard Dien Warfield, Democrat

Public Service Commissioner

• Jason Shaw (Incumbent), Republican

• Daniel Blackman, Democrat

• Nathan Wilson, Libertarian

U.S. Representative, 10th Congressional District

• Jody Hice (Incumbent), Republican

• Tabitha Johnson-Green, Democrat

State Senator, 25th District

• Burt Jones (Incumbent), Republican

• Veronica Brinson, Democrat

State Representative, 110th District

• Clint Crowe, Republican

• Ebony Carter, Democrat

State Representative, 129th District

• Susan Holmes (Incumbent), Republican

• Sharonda Bell, Democrat

• Joe Reed, Independent

Sheriff

• Gary Long (Incumbent), Republican

• Jack Gilroy, Democrat

County Commissioner, District 2

• Robert Lewis Henderson Jr. (Incumbent), Democrat

• Mary Atkins, Republican

