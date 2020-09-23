Teketa Jester.jpg
Special Photo

Ms. Teketa Jester has become the first female Deputy Warden of Security at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP) in Jackson. The daughter of Mrs. Joseph Towns of Jackson, Jester has worked at the GDCP since 1997. She is the mother of three boys and grandmother of two. Her family, friends and co-workers congratulate her on her promotion.

