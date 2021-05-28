Butts County Leisure Services has partnered with the Butts County Sheriff's Office to host a Teen Night "End of School Bash!" for youth ages 11-15 on Friday, June 4, from 7-11 p.m.
Come join us as we celebrate the end of the school year! We will have music, Connect 4, Jenga, dodgeball, a silly string fight and much more! The concession stand will be open.
The event will be held at the Butts County Recreation Soccer Fields at Daughtry Park. There is a $5 entry fee per youth. Parents must sign kids in and out.
For more information, contact Butts County Leisure Services at 770-775-8228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.