Teen Night.jpeg

Butts County Leisure Services has partnered with the Butts County Sheriff's Office to host a Teen Night "End of School Bash!" for youth ages 11-15 on Friday, June 4, from 7-11 p.m.

Come join us as we celebrate the end of the school year! We will have music, Connect 4, Jenga, dodgeball, a silly string fight and much more! The concession stand will be open.

The event will be held at the Butts County Recreation Soccer Fields at Daughtry Park. There is a $5 entry fee per youth. Parents must sign kids in and out.

For more information, contact Butts County Leisure Services at 770-775-8228.

Recommended for you

+26
25 movies that take you on a tour of a city

25 movies that take you on a tour of a city

For this list, Stacker surveyed film history and compiled a list of movies across decades, countries, and genres that use the narrative to take viewers on a tour of a city, as if one feels like they've visited by the end of the movie. The films are ranked by IMDb user rating, ties broken by votes. Click for more.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.