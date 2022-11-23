JACKSON — As a home-school student growing up in Forest Park, Cory Clark couldn’t join team sports. Instead, at the young age of 8, he found martial arts. Today Clark is a husband, father, firefighter and owner of Team Go For Broke gym whose goal is to help youth and adults use martial arts to find their focus and gain confidence.

“With team sports like baseball and football, you might be on the team and still sit on the bench every game,” said Clark, whose gym is located just off the square on Second Street in Jackson. “I grew up watching Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris, and I found my niche in martial arts. In the fight game, or EMS or as a firefighter, you have to think you are the baddest and you have to almost be arrogant to build the confidence you need for the job.”

