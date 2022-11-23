JACKSON — As a home-school student growing up in Forest Park, Cory Clark couldn’t join team sports. Instead, at the young age of 8, he found martial arts. Today Clark is a husband, father, firefighter and owner of Team Go For Broke gym whose goal is to help youth and adults use martial arts to find their focus and gain confidence.
“With team sports like baseball and football, you might be on the team and still sit on the bench every game,” said Clark, whose gym is located just off the square on Second Street in Jackson. “I grew up watching Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris, and I found my niche in martial arts. In the fight game, or EMS or as a firefighter, you have to think you are the baddest and you have to almost be arrogant to build the confidence you need for the job.”
Clark began studying Brazilian jiu-jitsu and competing in tournaments in 2008. By 2011 he had switched to Muay Thai and mixed martial arts. He began training with eight-times world champion Manu Ntoh. Life experiences put his training on pause, but he picked it up again four years later with a new focus.
“I had an amateur/professional fighting career, and I flipped a switch. Now I want to create a place where local youth can come and feel safe,” he said. “My team is full of loving, nice guys who just needed to find their inner confidence. Society teaches kids to do the minimum, and we teach kids to work hard and be great!”
Clark describes each of the Team Go For Broke members through the eyes of a mentor.
“I’ve seen a man go to a tournament and hit the mat. He didn’t think that was going to happen,” Clark said. “But he came back to the gym the next Monday and began working even harder. Now there is a night and day difference in his level.”
Clark has seen firsthand how martial arts training can help people work through trauma, whether it be a woman who is recovering from domestic violence or a combat veteran who is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“Sweating and working hard in the gym can release a lot of anger and help with anxiety,” he said. “Martial arts can definitely be an outlet, but it’s also a brotherhood.”
Clark gets a sense of accomplishment from seeing others succeed.
“I want to help the kids who come to the gym, but they don’t realize how much they help me,” said Clark, whose clients and team members are men and women who range in age from 12 to 52 years old.
Team Go For Broke’s competition team consists of Clark, Connor Athon, Colby Carnes, Daniel Cox, Gage Johnson, D.J. Ogletree, Kevin Patterson, Zachary Puckett, Hunter Smith, Joshua Whitt, Jesse Wilkerson and Sam Woodall.
The team’s name comes from a line from rapper Eminem’s song, "Berserk."
Team member D.J. Ogletree of Flovilla began studying martial arts at Clark’s gym just shy of two years ago. He describes Clark as his head coach, mentor and best friend.
“Without him, I wouldn’t be as tough as I am,” he said. “He’s punched me in the face, and I’ve punched him in the face. But my goal in fights is to ‘stay pretty’.”
An admissions assistant at Southern Crescent Technical College in Henry County, Ogletree is also an avid runner. On most days, he wakes up at 4:30 a.m., runs 3 miles, hits the gym before work and returns to the gym after work.
A 2017 graduate of Jackson High School, Ogletree, 24, has competed in three sanctioned fights and 10 “smokers,” amateur fights. He fights free style or muay thai. In October, he competed in Jacksonville, Fla., and won in a first round knockout.
“I was intrigued by martial arts when I saw a skinny, tall, lanky guy knock out all the bigger guys,” said Ogletree who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Through hard work and dedication, Ogletree has lost more than 125 pounds through exercise over the past two and a half years.
Like his coach, Ogletree encourages others to try martial arts.
“I plan to continue to train hard and use my platform to inspire others,” he said. “I see a lot of talented kids who go down the wrong path. I want to give back to others the way people have given back to me. We should always be bigger than ourselves.”
He specifically mentioned being inspired by his mother, Beth Burns, who is the mayor of Flovilla, and Carlos Duffey, the mayor of Jackson.
Burns says, as the middle child, Ogletree was known as “the protector.”
“We always called him ‘baby La Hoya’ after the fighter Oscar De La Hoya,” she said. “He was the kid who would step in when other kids got in a fight. But, I’m still his mama, and I don’t watch him fight.”
For more information about Team Go For Broke, see their Facebook page.