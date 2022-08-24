Teachers briefly went on strike in Columbus, Ohio, partly over classroom conditions and wanting functional heating and cooling systems. In Atlanta, students at one high school shared images on social media of flooding rooms and other disrepair.
CNN is investigating school conditions across the US. Teachers: What are the classroom conditions in your local schools like? Do you have any photos or videos of classrooms you'd like share?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.