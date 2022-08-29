Following a days-long strike over classroom conditions and teacher pay, the Columbus, Ohio teacher's union voted Sunday to ratify an agreement with Columbus City Schools, which will allow students to return to in-person learning Monday.

A majority of members of the teachers' union, Columbus Education Association, voted to accept the agreement, union spokesperson Regina Fuentes said at a news conference after a vote on the agreement, which ended a six-month bargaining process that involved the union's first strike in decades just days before classes were scheduled to start.

CNN's Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

