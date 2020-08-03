Summer Watson, a member of the William McIntosh Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Jackson, has been awarded a $500 Junior Membership Classroom Grant by the Georgia State Society Juniors of the DAR.
Watson is a gifted support teacher at Tussahaw Elementary School in McDonough. She plans to use the money for materials to provide the best remote instruction possible, a green screen, and programs and apps to help her students be successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.