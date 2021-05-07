Teacher Appreciation.jpg
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the members of the Piedmont Academy FFA gave each teacher and staff member a vegetable plant grown in the greenhouse on campus. We are so thankful for each of them and how they help all of the students of Piedmont Academy grow. In the photo, FFA Members Ellie McCart and Lendon Reeder present Head of School, Mr. Welch, with a tomato plant.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

