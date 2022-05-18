Attendance is one of the challenges some students face throughout the school year, however, with caring teachers and a supportive community, those challenges can be overcome.
Kyle Clines, a ninth grade student at Butts Heartland, a division of Foothills Education Charter High School, which holds classes at Jackson High School, expressed to his teacher, Randall Wilder, that he would miss some school days due to transportation circumstances. After many conversations between the two, they created a solution that would be beneficial not only for Clines’ way to school, but also to work. Through the wonderful community in Butts County, Wilder found a charitable donor who was able to assist in helping Kyle's attendance improve by providing him a bicycle to ride to school and work.
“Kyle has approximately a mile and a half to work, and 3 miles to school,” said Wilder. “He works a 40-hour week, so being exhausted from work contributed to his absences from school. The bike was a need for him. I have seen him riding his bike in town, and he has been very appreciative of the donation.”
Since 2015, Foothills Education Charter High School has been north-middle Georgia’s answer to the dropout problem. Modeled after the phenomenally successful Mountain Education Charter High School, Foothills brings a convenient, flexible, and self-paced format to its approach in helping students earn an accredited Georgia High School diploma.
With 20 locations across the north-middle Georgia region, all classes are held in the evening, Monday — Thursday, and full-time students are eligible for free tuition. In addition, all courses are mastery based, a cannot fail model, and have no deadlines. Foothills offers a variety of courses and formats including web-based instruction, to meet the different learning styles of students. Visit Foothills Education Charter High School at FoothillsCharter.org.
