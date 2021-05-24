Tarik White and Dennis Foster signed sports scholarships last week in a ceremony at Jackson High School. White will be attending Huntington College in Montgomery, Ala. on a basketball scholarship, while Foster will be attending Shorter University in Rome on a football scholarship.
Tarik White
Jackson basketball coach Virgil Amey said it is a major accomplishment at this time to be able to go to college on a scholarship, and he praised White, who was a starter his junior and senior years, for his time and effort.
"I was to thank you for your four years of commitment, four years of service, a model student and a model basketball player, and for being a great young man who is very coachable," Amey said. "You are setting a bar for those who come behind you guys."
Amey also thanked the White family for their support.
"I thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives," he said. "I thank you for your support of basketball and for allowing me to spend time on the court for Tarik."
White said when he visited Huntington College, he felt at home.
"The coaches made me feel at home, and when I went to visit, I met all the players," White said, adding that he plans to major in Sports Management.
Dennis Foster
Jackson football coach Dary Myricks said Foster has been with him for a long while and has excelled in multiple sports.
"I'm so excited that he is also the AAA state Long Jump champ," Myricks said. "I'm so proud of him for that, for his abilities and what he can do, and we hope for him in the future it to match it."
Myricks added that Foster has the ability to do well on the collegiate level.
"Dennis is someone who can adapt to change, and he's going to have to when he gets to college in order to keep going to get better," Myrick said "He's played through injuries, came back like a champ and had an excellent year."
Foster said he feels good about choosing Shorter University to continue his education.
"Shorter has a great atmosphere and suits me well," Foster sadi. I'm going for Sports Medicine. Shorter was the only one who showed me the best interest, so I chose them and I'm 100% committed."
